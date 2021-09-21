CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Yankees encouraged as Jonathan Loaisiga ramps up rehab for final playoff push

timestelegram.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — Every game matters from here on out for the Yankees, who are competing for a postseason spot. With 11 games left, including Tuesday night's game in the Bronx against the Texas Rangers, the Yankees hope to be able to put their best foot forward every night. That sentiment includes the strongest bullpen possible, which manager Aaron Boone hopes gets stronger in the final days of the playoff push.

www.timestelegram.com

Comments / 0

Related
WestfairOnline

Former Yankees star Mark Teixeira sells Greenwich estate for $7M

Former New York Yankees first baseman and ESPN personality Mark Teixeira has sold his Greenwich estate for $7 million, according to Realtor.com. The property, whose address was not disclosed, includes a Shingle-style home set on 2.4 acres. The gated abode features six bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms. The main two floors offer 9,764 square feet of total living space.
GREENWICH, CT
FanSided

This Yankees-Dodgers Cody Bellinger trade could actually work

What’s the harm of adding one underperforming swing-and-miss slugger to the New York Yankees, anyway?. We kid. We kid because we love. Love and hate. In 2019, Aaron Judge, Mookie Betts and Cody Bellinger were the gold standard for big-league outfielders. Bellinger, though, might’ve been the most promising of the bunch — promoted as a power threat in 2017, he had completely rounded out his game to take advantage of his violent uppercut swing, posting a .305 batting average and .406 OBP alongside his 47 home runs.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Boone
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Clay Holmes
audacy.com

Yankees Notes: Jonathan Loaisiga to start throwing Friday, Jameson Taillon responds well after bullpen

The Yankees are in desperate need of some bullpen help, and their best reliever will take a big step towards making his return on Friday. Aaron Boone told reporters before Thursday’s series finale against the Orioles that Jonathan Loaisiga is set to start throwing on Friday, which will be for the first time since he was placed on the IL with a strained rotator cuff.
MLB
CBS Boston

Red Sox Drop Ball Against Yankees, But Schedule Favors Them In Wild Card Race

BOSTON (CBS) —  The one thing the Red Sox couldn’t really afford during their weekend series against the New York Yankees at Fenway Park was a sweep. So of course, the Red Sox went out and got swept. The culmination of the three-game sweep came in frustrating fashion Sunday night with a see-saw loss, one that saw the Red Sox drop the ball on a few occasions and, ultimately, drop in the standings. The two-game lead that Boston owned over New York before the first pitch on Friday is now gone, flipped into a one-game deficit in the Wild Card race....
MLB
New York Post

Corey Kluber confident he can aid Yankees’ playoff push

BALTIMORE — Corey Kluber was part of three straight playoff teams in Cleveland and believes some of what the Yankees have dealt with this season will help them down the stretch. “Over the course of the year, we’ve had different moments, different types of adversity and stretches when we haven’t...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yankees#Rehab#The Texas Rangers#Il
Newsday

Yankees' Jameson Taillon encouraged after Wednesday's mound session

BALTIMORE – When Jameson Taillon woke up the morning after his most recent start – Sept. 7 against the Blue Jays – the righthander feared his season might be over. "Yeah," Taillon said. "I had a hard time walking." How things have changed. Taillon, on the IL with a slight...
MLB
Newsday

Versatile Yankees reliever Jonathan Loaisiga making progress

BALTIMORE – The Yankees most consistent – and best – bullpen arm in 2021 is making progress. Aaron Boone said Thursday afternoon that Jonathan Loaisiga was "in line" to start a throwing program Friday. Loaisiga, 9-4 with a 2.25 ERA in 54 games this season was placed on the IL...
MLB
FanSided

Yankees’ injury update slip-up proves Jonathan Loaisiga far from return

As the Yankees Injury Wheel turns, sometimes you accidentally find out things you don’t wanna know. In the middle of beating the Orioles on Tuesday night, a 7-2 game that often felt closer than it actually was — probably because Aroldis Chapman showed up — fans were dealt one of those unfortunate reminders of where this team stands.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
New York Post

Jonathan Loaisiga step closer to rejoining Yankees before end of season

With the clock ticking down on the regular season, Jonathan Loaisiga is making progress to get back on the mound before it ends. The Yankees’ best reliever this season, who has been out since Sept. 5 with a strained rotator cuff, played catch from 120 feet on Tuesday and is in line to throw a bullpen session on Friday if everything goes according to plan.
MLB
editorials24.com

Yankees’ Jonathan Loaisiga to throw for first time since shoulder injury

BALTIMORE — A desperately thin bullpen may get an important reinforcement soon, as Jonathan Loaisiga is scheduled to throw for the first time on Friday after being shut down with a right shoulder strain. How long he’ll need to be able to return to the pen remains to be seen,...
MLB
Q 105.7

Playoff Hopes Fading for New York Yankees

As the seasons change, the leaves begin to change color and begin to fall, so do the championship hopes of New York Yankees fans. The Bombers failed to seize an opportunity to gain ground on a playoff birth this past weekend. Things started off well with a win on Friday only to get blasted at home by Cleveland on Saturday and Sunday.
MLB
Asbury Park Press

Yankees finally get Luis Severino back as playoff hopes hang in the balance

NEW YORK — Two years ago, Luis Severino returned from a season-long stint on the injured list to help the Yankees reach the ALCS. The right-hander came back from another long stay on the IL Monday, but New York remained in need of outside help in order to return to the postseason.
MLB
New York Post

Yankees bullpen delivers encouraging outing in win over Rangers

The Yankees bullpen hasn’t been the strength they’d expected it to be down the stretch. However, in Monday’s 4-3 win over the Rangers, they got exactly what they needed — including encouraging outings from the inconsistent Chad Green and Aroldis Chapman. Green, who’d allowed five runs — and three homers...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy