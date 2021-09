GALION — Shelby rolled over Galion to continue their dominance on the tennis court in the Mid Ohio Athletic Conference. The Lady Whippets came away with a 4-1 win on Thursday at Heise Park to improve to 15-0. “I think we played pretty well. Shelby is an undefeated team and a notch above everyone else in the MOAC,” said Galion head coach Terry Gribble. “Our play has continued to get better and I think we’re going to get a couple more wins.”

GALION, OH ・ 12 DAYS AGO