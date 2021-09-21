CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
McDonald's Is Phasing Out Plastic Happy Meal Toys

By Jelisa Castrodale
Food & Wine
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe fast-food chain has pledged to "drastically reduce plastics" and offer sustainable Happy Meal toys worldwide by the end of 2025. Two years ago, a pair of British schoolkids started a Change.org petition, calling on Burger King and McDonald's to stop putting plastic toys in their children's meals. Ella and Caitlin wrote that they'd been learning about plastic's impact on the environment in one of their classes, and it made them "want to do everything [they] could" to prevent further damage to the planet and the living things on it.

www.foodandwine.com

Mashed

24% Of People Agree This Chain Has The Worst Fast Food Chicken

Remember when fast food chicken was a thing? Like, actual pieces of chicken, with bones and everything? While it seems all the buzz over the past few years has been for a series of increasingly indistinguishable chicken sandwiches, each one declaring itself to be the definitive winner of the ongoing Chicken Sandwich Wars, some fast food restaurants are still selling chicken sans sandwich.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

McDonald's Just Confirmed It's Not Bringing Back This Beloved Menu Item

McDonald's devotees have had their fair share of heartbreaks when it comes to the beloved fast food restaurant's menu. Fans have mourned the Arch Deluxe, fried apple pie, and the company's salads, among countless other menu items discontinued by the fast food giant. While customers have successfully petitioned the brand to bring back some of its favorites, like the short-lived return of its Szechuan Sauce, there's one popular food item the company won't be selling again in the near future: the Snack Wrap.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

4 New Menu Items You'll See at McDonald's This Fall

McDonald's likes to keep things pretty classic when it comes to its core menu. Big Macs, chicken sandwiches, and McNuggets are the reliable fan favorites that won't be changing any time soon. But that doesn't mean that the fast-food giant doesn't like to adorn its menu and delight its fans with some seasonal limited-time offers.
RESTAURANTS
Newsweek

Is McDonald's Closing Indoor Dining?

Some McDonald's outlets are preparing to close indoor seating areas or limit opening hours due to the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant. In a call with franchisees last Wednesday, senior McDonald's staff recommended outlets consider closing indoor seating in counties where COVID cases exceed 250 per 100,000 people on a rolling three-week average.
RESTAURANTS
State
Washington State
Mashed

Burger King Fish Sandwich: What To Know Before Ordering

Burger King is a brand that's known for flame-broiled burgers and its joke-laden, provocative advertising. Alongside all the colorful marketing, Burger King's product lineup has stayed pretty consistent throughout the years. One such product in the chain's arsenal is the Big Fish Sandwich. There's pure beauty in a good, simple fried fish sandwich — crunchy, seasoned breading, tangy tartar sauce, crisp lettuce, and a not-too-soft, springy bun is really all you need.
RESTAURANTS
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Fast Food Chain in the U.S., According to Data

We may not depend on fast food restaurants to provide the healthiest eating options, but we do bank on them for quick and easy meals on the go for those busy days when we don't have enough time for a full sit-down meal—or for those days when some fries, a spicy chicken sandwich, and fountain soda just sound too good to pass up. Even though fast food chains tend to get a bad rap, customers say some are more dependable than others, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic when restaurants of all kinds have undergone a whole slew of changes to keep feeding customers and help stop the spread of the virus. Curious to find out how your favorite fast food option stacks up against the rest? At Best Life, we looked at the 2020-2021 American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Restaurant Study to discover which fast food chain is the least trusted of them all.
RESTAURANTS
MIX 106

Move Over, Chick-Fil-A; There’s A New Chicken Joint In Town

Chick-Fil-A seems to be the absolute gold standard when it comes to satisfying a chicken sandwich craving. And that craving hits a lot of people all at once because there is always a wildly long line in the drive-thru. I have literally never seen the line shorter than 6 cars. I long to be there to see the first person who gets to the drive-thru window for the day. It lives up to the hype, plain and simple. And it's not even just standard chicken sandwiches. They have breakfast chicken items, burritos, and even a spicy chicken sandwich. But now comes a chicken place KNOWN for spicy chicken that very well might steal some customers.
MERIDIAN, ID
EatThis

This Recently Bankrupt Burger Chain Is Growing Again

Old-school burger chain serving square-shaped sliders across the southeastern United States is back on the up and up after its recent bankruptcy filing. Krystal, which has been around since 1932, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in 2020 and seemed to be outdated in several crucial areas: delivery, digital platforms, and menu. Now, the chain is back on an upward trajectory with a new store design and better food—and has even announced its first new franchisee in 15 years.
FOOD & DRINKS
Indy100

McDonald’s worker ‘fired’ after ‘pouring sweet and sour sauce into customer’s drink’ instead of caramel

You should never be rude to anyone, but there’s a reason people say you especially shouldn’t mess with anyone who handles your food.One TikToker received 62.7 million views and more than 7 million likes after he posted a video of himself apparently pouring sweet and sour sauce - instead of caramel sauce - into a customer’s frappé, while working at McDonald’s.McDonald’s are said to have investigated the incident once they were made aware of the TikTok video.The viral video allegedly led to the employee losing his job at the fast-food chain. In the clip, the worker is seen squirting...
RESTAURANTS
geekculture.co

McDonald’s All-New McPepper Arrives In September For A Limited Time

McDonald’s is releasing an all-new limited-edition burger that may just be a brand new favourite for pepper lovers! Launching on 2 September, the McPepper will be hitting all restaurants in Singapore. The new McPepper burger features two tender beef patties coated in sweet and spicy black pepper sauce. The patties...
RESTAURANTS
Food & Wine

Drive-Thru Lanes Are Slower, Less Accurate Than They Were Last Year

Over the past year, fast-food chains and their customers have increasingly prioritized the drive-thru line over eating in. That's occasionally been out of necessity — like when McDonald's temporarily closed the majority of its dining rooms — but the pandemic has also shifted some of our preferences. We seem to have learned that contact-free and mobile ordering have a lot of upsides, and drive-thrus, for the most part, remain ultra-convenient. (Taco Bell seems to have realized this too: how else do you explain its new two-story, four drive-thru restaurant concept?)
RESTAURANTS
Food Network

Krispy Kreme Blesses Us with Its Take on Cinnamon Rolls

There are certain associations we can always count on. We’ll find burgers at McDonald’s, tacos at Taco Bell and pancakes at IHOP. The same has always been true for Krispy Kreme -- it’s a great spot to get doughnuts. Except it turns out their latest new menu item isn’t a doughnut at all!
RESTAURANTS
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
94.5 KATS

The New Thing on the Taco Bell Menu is Unique to Say the Least

I was at Taco Bell over the weekend and noticed they released their take on the chicken sandwich. The Crispy Chicken Sandwich Taco is now available and knew I had to try one. The chicken sandwich is nothing new to most restaurants. Many fast food places have had that option for years. It wasn't until recently when there was kind of an Internet war between several including Popeyes and Chic-fil-A on who had the better sandwich that more and more started focusing on their own version. There was even a time when Popeye's restaurants couldn't keep up with demand.
RESTAURANTS
Audacy

McDonald’s brings back a fan-favorite sweet treat for fall

Are you hungry for some sweet treats? McDonald’s has got you covered. Fall has arrived, and there are plenty of pumpkin-spice-flavored autumnal treats to try this year. McDonald’s announced that it’s bringing back a fall favorite to its menu for customers. Food lovers will be able to order its Pumpkin & Creme Pie, according to Delish.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Restaurant Chain Just Opened Up Inside Walmart

You might have noticed that Walmart looks—and perhaps even smells—different as of late. Well, that's because some of America's largest fast-food chains have been taking over former McDonald's storefronts inside of the grocery store chain. Indeed, Big Macs have been replaced with Domino's pizzas, Taco Bell tacos, and even a...
ROCHESTER, NY
Food & Wine

What We Are Still Getting Wrong About Chinese Food

Chances are you've heard of chili crisp, the Chinese condiment that exploded into American home kitchens when pandemic-weary cooks were looking for new ways to add flavor to their food. My all-natural Sichuan Chili Crisp is what put my condiment company Fly by Jing on the map, but my ambitions for the brand have always been greater: To shine light on this 5,000-year-old culinary heritage, and rewrite false narratives about Chinese food that have existed for centuries in the West. If the goal is to shift culture, then Fly By Jing's vehicle for change is flavor.
FOOD & DRINKS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Offering Free Cheeseburgers for a Whole Week

September 18 is a big day in the food holiday world. It's National Cheeseburger Day. You'll find a lot of deals at restaurants that Saturday. Wendy's, however, is declaring that September 18 is just part of National Cheeseburger Week. From September 13 to 19, you can head to Wendy's to...
RESTAURANTS

