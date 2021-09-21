McDonald's Is Phasing Out Plastic Happy Meal Toys
The fast-food chain has pledged to "drastically reduce plastics" and offer sustainable Happy Meal toys worldwide by the end of 2025. Two years ago, a pair of British schoolkids started a Change.org petition, calling on Burger King and McDonald's to stop putting plastic toys in their children's meals. Ella and Caitlin wrote that they'd been learning about plastic's impact on the environment in one of their classes, and it made them "want to do everything [they] could" to prevent further damage to the planet and the living things on it.www.foodandwine.com
