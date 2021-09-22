10% Tax Cut In Supervisor Moffitt’s 2022 Mendon Budget

10% Tax Rate Cut For All Town And Village Residents. Mendon Town Supervisor John Moffitt presented the 2022 Town Budget at the September 13th meeting of the Mendon Town Board. The Town Supervisor’s proposed 2022 Town Budget totaling around $5.2 million, upholds a commitment to stand strong on fiscal responsibility and tax stability. His twelfth since taking office as Town Supervisor, Moffitt’s proposed 2022 Budget cuts overall spending, holds spending below inflation, successfully reduces borrowing, fully funds quality of life services, and redoubles his effort to cut the tax rate in 2018, resulting in a 10% cut to the tax rate for both Town and Village taxpayers.