Police patrol quiet night in downtown Pendleton during Round-Up week

By BRYCE DOLE East Oregonian
East Oregonian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePENDLETON — It was a relatively quiet night policing the crowds that flocked to downtown Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 17. Teams of law enforcement officials from at least 10 agencies patrolled the streets through the evening. They were the emphasis teams, the patrol units that for the past several years have worked to stop crimes before they happen as crowds fill the bars at the end of the Pendleton Round-Up week.

