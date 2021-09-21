Police patrol quiet night in downtown Pendleton during Round-Up week
PENDLETON — It was a relatively quiet night policing the crowds that flocked to downtown Pendleton on Friday, Sept. 17. Teams of law enforcement officials from at least 10 agencies patrolled the streets through the evening. They were the emphasis teams, the patrol units that for the past several years have worked to stop crimes before they happen as crowds fill the bars at the end of the Pendleton Round-Up week.www.eastoregonian.com
Comments / 1