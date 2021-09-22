The Dish: Celebrate Autumn with pastries from Tart & Tartan

I should petition for pastry to be a food group. In my humble opinion, pastries enhance your dining experience…even if that’s all you’re eating. Maybe because it’s officially Autumn, and Autumn is all things cozy, that I have pastries on the brain. Pastries go great with a cup of coffee or tea. Or maybe a nice, warm beverage creation from one of your favorite restaurants or out of your own kitchen. But whatever you’re drinking, I would recommend a pastry from Tart & Tartan Bakery in Opelika.