Gran Turismo 7 Pre-order Items & 25th Anniversary Edition Unveiled
Gran Turismo fans have been waiting on the next mainline installment. We know that Gran Turismo 7 will be launching on March 4, 2022. Likewise, this will be a game available on both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 platforms. However, if you’re already set on picking this game up at launch, then you might want to consider giving the game a pre-order. Today Sony has taken it upon themselves to release details on what Gran Turismo 7 pre-order will feature along with the upcoming 25th Anniversary Editions of the game.gameranx.com
