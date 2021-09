Last week, PlayStation finally unveiled God of War Ragnarok for PS4 and PS5 giving PlayStation fans their first look at Kratos, Atreus, and other characters in the sequel, including Thor -- a hammer-wielding god associated with lightning, strength, the protection of mankind, and fertility -- who isn't in the first game, but is teased. If you haven't seen the game's take on Thor, he looks nothing like Marvel's Thor. In God of War Ragnarok, Thor has shaggy red hair and a large stomach that protrudes. If you're familiar with the mythos of Thor, you'll know this isn't an unusual depiction and it's also probably more representative of Viking culture than somebody like Chris Hemsworth. That said, the design has been met with backlash, with many claiming it's not representative of Thor. There's no basis for this claim, but that hasn't stopped it from making the rounds.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO