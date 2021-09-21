Deathloop: The Best Epic Tier Guns & How To Find Them | Locations Guide

As you play Deathloop, you’ll quickly learn that you simply can’t kill all 8 Visionaries on the same day. You’ll have to take certain shortcuts that can only be unlocked by completing a variety of different other activities and by collecting knowledge from the other visionaries on Blackreef. Your 8 targets only appear at certain times and in certain areas of the island. You can’t get them all, so you’ll have to find ways to bring them together. Charlie and Fia don’t even need convincing. They’ll meet up whether you change their routines or not.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO