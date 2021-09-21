College football fan follies
Before a couple of weeks ago, it had been over 20 years since my wife and I attended a Texas A&M football game. That’s partly because we’ve spent the past two decades or so raising three daughters, who’ve been more interested in spending our cash on hamsters, horses, dance recitals and any product manufactured by the Apple corporation than football tickets. To make our game attendance even more unlikely, watching my beloved alma mater play football makes me so nervous that my innards feel like I just ate a large family of live hedgehogs.www.ivpressonline.com
