Hannah Seago nabs Player of the Week

MINT HILL, NC – This weeks outstanding player on the gridiron is Rocky River wide receiver and all-purpose yardage specialist Antwione Norris. The junior is a budding star, and seems to get better with every game he plays for the high flying Ravens who have outscored their opponents 82-14 in the past two football games improving their record to 2-3. Norris has been a big part of the offense and team turnaround. He has clearly become QB Khalil Archie’s favorite target making the Ravens playmaker an athlete to watch throughout the remainder of this season. Also, he has become a threat on kickoff returns showing good speed, and excellent field vision locating seams, gaps, and open running lanes for big yardage. With huge upcoming Southwestern 4A Conference games on the schedule against Butler, Providence, and Independence the Ravens will need the same kind of performance from the youngster going forward.

MINT HILL, NC ・ 11 DAYS AGO