The Comeback Girl - Limited Series Starring Kathryn Hahn As Joan Rivers In Development At Showtime

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is ready for her next role: Joan Rivers. The Mrs. Fletcher and Transparent actress is set to star as the late comedy icon for Showtime’s limited series The Comeback Girl, Deadline has confirmed. The series is in development with Cosmo Calrson set to pen the series and executive produce alongside Hahn and director Greg Berlanti. The Comeback Girl hails from Warner Bros Television.

showbizjunkies.com

Emily Deschanel is Set to Star in Netflix’s ‘Devil in Ohio’ Limited Series

Emily Deschanel has signed on to star in the Netflix limited series Devil in Ohio, based on the bestselling book by Daria Polatin. Polatin (Jack Ryan, Hunters) is on board to guide the series adaptation as showrunner and executive producer. According to Netflix’s official announcement, the limited series will consist...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Kevin Bacon Boards Blumhouse John Logan LGBTQIA+ Empowerment Feature As Star & EP

EXCLUSIVE:  Kevin Bacon is joining John Logan’s untitled horror project at Blumhouse and will also serve as an executive producer alongside executive producer Scott Turner Schofield. The movie is a LGBTQIA+ empowerment tale set at a gay conversion camp and stars Theo Germaine. The role marks a return for Bacon to the horror genre, a space he appeared in early on in his career with Friday the 13th.  Three-time Oscar nominee, Logan (Skyfall, Gladiator, The Aviator) will make his feature directorial debut with the film he also wrote. Jason Blum and Michael Aguilar are producing. Bacon will serve as an EP,...
CELEBRITIES
Kathryn Hahn
Greg Berlanti
Joan Rivers
The Hollywood Reporter

Michael Gandolfini Had to Pull Back an Overzealous Tony Soprano Performance

Michael Gandolfini felt a lot of pressure to play a version of the ruthless mafia boss his late father turned into a television legend on The Sopranos. In an interview on CBS Sunday Morning, the 22-year-old actor opened up about his youth Tony Soprano in The Many Saints of Newark. The prequel film sets in motion the characters and events leading to the groundbreaking HBO series. The beloved James Gandolfini won several awards for playing Tony, a character considered by many to be among the greatest in the history of TV. His son Michael told Jim Axelrod that he was well aware...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Ted Lasso’ Star Hannah Waddingham Signs With CAA (EXCLUSIVE)

Hannah Waddingham has signed with CAA for representation in all areas, Variety has learned exclusively. She continues to be repped by manager Nick Todisco at Atlas Artists, U.K. agent Peter Brooks at CAM, and publicist Annick Muller at Wolf Kasteler PR. Waddingham currently stars in the critically-acclaimed Apple comedy series “Ted Lasso” in the role of Rebecca Welton, the owner of AFC Richmond. She recently won her first Emmy for her role in the show, picking up the statuette for best supporting actress in a comedy. Waddingham also won a Critics’ Choice Award and a Hollywood Critics Association Award for her work...
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Kathryn Hahn Hopes to Reprise Emmy-Nominated WandaVision Role for Marvel

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn hopes to make magic happen and return as Agatha Harkness, the Marvel villain role that earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie. Episode 9 of the Marvel Studios original series, "The Series Finale," culminates with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen), transformed into the Scarlet Witch, stripping the centuries-old witch of her powers and trapping Agatha in her sitcom role as "nosy neighbor" Agnes. Ahead of the 73rd Primetime Emmys, where the Kevin Feige-produced WandaVision is an eight-time nominee, Variety asked Hahn whether Agatha will return in another Marvel series or movie:
MOVIES
epicstream.com

WandaVision's Kathryn Hahn Continues Campaigning for Agnes' MCU Return

There is little doubt that Kathryn Hahn had one of the best roles in WandaVision. However, Agnes aka Agatha Harkness was ultimately defeated by Wanda Maximoff by the end of the limited series. So is there any chance we'll get to see the witch again in the future? Hahn is still campaigning for her character's return in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
#Limited Series#Warner Bros Television#Wandavision#Showtime
Deadline

‘Three Women’: Betty Gilpin To Star Alongside Shailene Woodley & DeWanda Wise In Showtime Drama Series

GLOW alumna Betty Gilpin has been tapped as a co-lead opposite Shailene Woodley and DeWanda Wise in Showtime’s Three Women. The hourlong series is based on the nonfiction bestseller by Lisa Taddeo, who has adapted her book. Principal photography is set to begin in the coming months. In Three Women, a group of women are on a crash course to radically overturn their lives. Gilpin will star as Lina, a homemaker in Indiana who, after a decade in a passionless marriage, embarks on an affair that quickly becomes all-consuming and transforms her life. Sloane (Wise), a glamorous entrepreneur in the Northeast, has...
INDIANA STATE
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Disappointed That Kathryn Hahn Didn't Win An Emmy For WandaVision

The 73rd annual Primetime Emmy Awards took place Sunday night in Hollywood and what started as a hopeful and potentially exciting night for Marvel fans soon took a turn. Kathryn Hahn, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, did not win for her role as Agatha Harkness in Disney+'s WandaVision. Instead, Julianne Nicholson won for her role as Lori Ross in HBO's Mare of Easttown as many expected. While all of the nominees in the category were impressive and delivered notable performances, for MCU fans, Hahn's loss was a major disappointment.
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn Is Set To Play A Beloved Comedian For Showtime

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. 2021 has been a big year for Kathryn Hahn. On the cinematic side of things, she landed a role in Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel, which is due for release next year. But she really managed to make an impression on the small screen through her role as Agatha Harkness (or “Agnes”) on WandaVision. The Marvel role earned Hahn some significant praise from critics and some major awards nods. Now, after having played the fan-favorite character, the actress has now landed another sweet role, as she’ll be playing none other than beloved comedian Joan Rivers at Showtime.
CELEBRITIES
HuffingtonPost

Kathryn Hahn Will Play Joan Rivers In A New Showtime Bio-Series

Kathryn Hahn didn’t emerge from Sunday’s Emmy Awards a winner, but she’s already lined up her next high-profile acting role. The “WandaVision” actor has signed on to play Joan Rivers in “The Comeback Girl,” a new limited series produced by Showtime. As Variety reported Tuesday, the series will chronicle Rivers’s life in the mid-1980s after she was fired from Fox’s “The Late Show” and her husband, Edgar Rosenberg, died by suicide.
TV & VIDEOS
wegotthiscovered.com

WandaVision Fans Think Kathryn Hahn Was Robbed Of An Emmy

Despite going into the ceremony with a whopping 23 nominations, WandaVision ended up going home from the Primetime Emmys completely empty-handed, even if the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Disney Plus series did pick up a couple of technical prizes when last week’s Creative Arts trophies were being dished out. That’s...
MOVIES
Popculture

'WandaVision' Star to Reportedly Take on Role of Joan Rivers in Upcoming Miniseries

WandaVision star Kathryn Hahn may have missed out on winning the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress In a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie but she's already lined up her next chance at the gold. Entertainment Weekly reported that the Transparent actress will play late comedy legend and snarky fashion expert Joan Rivers in an upcoming Showtime miniseries called The Comeback Girl. Rivers died In 2014 at the age of 81 after complications with throat surgery.
MOVIES
/Film

Kathryn Hahn Has Been Cast As Joan Rivers In Showtime's The Comeback Girl

Comedy legend Joan Rivers lived a life that constantly defied expectations and traditions, resulting in her ceiling-smashing rise as a prominent and successful woman in a business that hardly seemed willing to give her time or space. In that light, it's always been of the utmost importance that any fictionalized retelling of Rivers' life would only be attempted with an actor who can similarly rise to the occasion and embody an icon who refused to be easily defined. So, who else but "WandaVision" actress Kathryn Hahn could be more perfect to play Rivers in the upcoming limited series "The Comeback Girl."
CELEBRITIES
thestreamable.com

What’s New to Streaming, Including ‘The Problem With Jon Stewart’ and the untitled Joan Rivers limited series

The Problem With Jon Stewart debuts globally on Apple TV+ Sept. 30, with new episodes premiering every other week. The series also airs a companion podcast every week. Episode topics will range from the struggle for comprehensive veteran care to supporting the working class. Problem is hosted and executive produced by Stewart through his Busboy Productions.
TV & VIDEOS
Vanity Fair

Mare of Easttown’s Julianne Nicholson Upsets Kathryn Hahn at Emmys 2021

After giving the performance of her career in the Mare of Easttown season finale, Julianne Nicholson pulled off a major Emmys upset. Facing competition from nominees such as WandaVision’s Kathryn Hahn and her own Mare costar Jean Smart, Nicholson won the 2021 Emmy for supporting actress in a limited series.
CELEBRITIES

