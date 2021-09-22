The Comeback Girl - Limited Series Starring Kathryn Hahn As Joan Rivers In Development At Showtime
After receiving an Emmy nomination for playing Agatha on Disney+’s WandaVision, Kathryn Hahn is ready for her next role: Joan Rivers. The Mrs. Fletcher and Transparent actress is set to star as the late comedy icon for Showtime’s limited series The Comeback Girl, Deadline has confirmed. The series is in development with Cosmo Calrson set to pen the series and executive produce alongside Hahn and director Greg Berlanti. The Comeback Girl hails from Warner Bros Television.www.spoilertv.com
Comments / 0