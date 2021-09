So this week is one of my favorite days of the year! Yes, this week we celebrate National Coffee Day, a day many of you probably hear and go "ahhhhh" coffee :) Now I do consider myself the self-proclaimed "coffee" authority here at 92.7 WOBM, but I'll be honest usually my coffee spot is my Keurig at home. I brew my own coffee each day before heading out to start my day.

