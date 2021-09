We keep on getting some incredible discounts on some rather powerful gaming machines. First up, we go to Dell’s official site to find the XPS 13 Laptop getting a very compelling 23 percent discount, meaning you can pick one up for $730. this laptop features an Intel Core i5 processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, and 256GB storage. You will also find the XPS 13 Touch Laptop on sale. It comes with a 29 percent discount that translates to $300 savings for you. In other words, you can get this variant with a touchscreen for $750, which isn’t a bad deal at all. You will find several other deals and discounts in the XPS section, but you should also check out Dells’ G series laptops.

COMPUTERS ・ 5 DAYS AGO