CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

House committee sets aside $4B for transportation carbon reduction initiatives in reconciliation bill

By Jason Plautz
smartcitiesdive.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe nearly $60 billion transportation provision of House Democrats’ $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation bill could offer new support for a variety of transportation projects through a new greenhouse gas (GHG) reduction program that targets non-state governments. The House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee advanced the legislation last week, which sets aside...

www.smartcitiesdive.com

Comments / 0

Related
Tax Foundation

Carbon Tax: Weighing the Options for Financing Reconciliation

Last week, The New York Times reported that in opposing corporate or individual income tax increases, Senator Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ) has pushed other Senate Democrats, such as Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR), to consider a carbon tax to finance some of the infrastructure package. A carbon tax would be a less economically harmful pay-for than either personal or corporate income tax hikes and a more efficient way to reduce carbon emissions than green energy tax credits, but would come with other trade-offs.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FOXBusiness

Amid Schumer push, Dems' reconciliation bill may give tens of billions to 'scandal-plagued' NYC public housing

Democrats' reconciliation bill includes more than double the money President Biden requested for public housing — a significant chunk of which could go to New York City's "scandal-plagued" housing authority after Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s involvement. Schumer, D-N.Y., has been pushing for a major increase in federal funding to the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MarketRealist

What Joe Biden's Driving Tax Would Mean for Motorists

Within the massive infrastructure bill moving through Congress are 2,700 pages detailing the various programs President Biden hopes to put in place. Although the bipartisan $1 trillion package has passed the Senate, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi has “effectively decoupled the two bills” according to the New York Times.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Peter Defazio
CBS News

What's in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill?

Washington – House Democrats have taken President Biden first-term domestic policy priorities and dropped them into one big 2,465-page bill that aims to expand the nation's social safety net and combat climate change. Because the $3.5 trillion bill is opposed by Republicans, Democrats are trying to enact it through a...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#Senate Bill#Ghg Emissions#Democrats#Fha#Ghg#The White House#D Ore#Congress#United Nations
WSB Radio

Government shutdown: What happens to Social Security, SNAP, VA benefits and more?

The U.S. Senate failed on Monday to pass a measure that would have suspended the federal debt ceiling and stave off a partial government shutdown set for the end of this week. The bill, introduced by Senate Democrats, sought to pass a measure that funds the government through Dec. 3, and suspends the debt ceiling through Dec. 16, 2022. The measure had already been approved by the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ABC13 Houston

How a government shutdown would impact everyday Americans

WASHINGTON -- Lawmakers are scrambling to find a way to avoid a shutdown as the government is set to run out of money Thursday without congressional action. Failure to prevent a government shutdown has far-reaching consequences beyond Washington and would affect a large swath of Americans, from new home buyers and Social Security recipients to air travelers and National Parks visitors.
CONGRESS & COURTS
thedrumbeat.com

White House announces new vaccine mandates

In a new COVID strategy announced on Sept. 9, President Joe Biden enacted sweeping vaccine mandates that would affect workers at private companies or corporations as well as many federal workers. While it doesn’t make vaccines required across the board, it may affect students who fit the requirements mentioned below.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Senate
nhbr.com

NH House committee recommends end to Covid-19 civil immunity bill

House lawmakers appear to be moving against a bill that would give New Hampshire businesses immunity against certain Covid-19 lawsuits. In a near-unanimous vote Tuesday, the House Judiciary Committee recommended that the bill be killed, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle stating that it was no longer necessary or relevant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Minnesota

Gov. Walz Allocates Another $15M In Federal Funding To Help Shelters Prevent COVID Outbreaks

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz announced Wednesday that $15 million more in federal funding from the American Rescue Plan will go toward helping emergency shelters in Minnesota, specifically for upgrades to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks in the homeless population. In a statement, the governor said the funding will support the state’s Emergency Service Program grants, which are competitively awarded to organizations that provide emergency shelter and essential services to the homeless. Funding will be prioritized to investments that acquire or modify shelter space to better prevent against virus outbreaks. “Every Minnesotan deserves a safe, warm place to sleep at night, especially...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS DFW

Texas Fetal Heartbeat Law Criticized, Defended During US Senate Committee Hearing

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Senators butted heads Wednesday, Sept 29 over Texas’ new, controversial fetal heartbeat law. The debate came during a Judiciary Committee hearing on the law itself and on the way the U.S. Supreme Court handles emergency hearings. Among those who testified, Democratic State Representative Donna Howard of Austin. “The entire bill is just egregious.” Howard sharply criticized the law that abolishes abortions after a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can be at six weeks when many women don’t know they’re pregnant. No exceptions are allowed for rape and incest. Government entities can’t enforce the law, only private citizens can, by filing...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy