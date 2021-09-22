CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘BIP’: Kendall Leaves The Beach As Joe Confirms Their Relationship Is Over For Good

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VGhgO_0c3rRstx00
Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock

Seeing Joe Amabile with Serena Pitt proved to be too much for Kendall Long on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, and after confirming that her ex had officially moved on, she decided to leave the beach.

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt’s relationship is stronger than ever on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, but having his ex, Kendall Long, on the beach hasn’t made it easy for anyone involved in the love triangle. Although Joe previously made it clear to Kendall that he was going to continue pursuing a relationship with Serena, she couldn’t get past how difficult it was to see him with someone else. “I’ve done a lot of crying and most of the time I feel liek it’s been awkward and I’ve been having a hard time with it,” she admitted. “I don’t want to be upset in front of anybody and in front of him and Serena. It feels frustrating.”

Kendall knew she had to have a talk with Joe in order to hash out her feelings. “There’s still something that holds me to him,” she said in a confessional. “It’s hard to be this vulnerable. Part of me really wants to keep trying. I don’t want to just give up, but at the same time, I’m not letting Joe’s relationship get in the way of my happiness anymore. One thing I know for sure…I will always love Joe. I think he feels the same way that I do.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21BDaX_0c3rRstx00
Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt on a date during ‘BIP.’ ( Craig Sjodin/ABC)

Kendall pulled Joe aside and told her how hard the situation has been for her. “Being here has brought back a lot,” she explained. “I think I always go back to thinking about how we first met here and everything we went through when we were first here. I love the way that we used to be. I still feel like you are my best friend. I love seeing you thriving and being happy and being funny and making connections, but it reminds me of why I fell in love with you. It’s just hard to see that.”

She began crying as she revealed that she “never stopped” loving Joe. Although he didn’t express the same sentiments back, he comforted her as she sobbed, and let her know, “I’m here for you.” Kendall was self-conscious about being so vulnerable, and she admitted, “I feel like I shouldn’t have come here.”

At that point, Kendall began to realize that she and Joe were not on the same page. She explained that she came to Paradise because she felt like she was “always going to have love” for Joe. However, he felt differently. “To be honest, the reason I came out here was because I knew it was over between us,” Joe said. “If I didn’t feel that, I wouldn’t have come. I was under the impression that you felt the same way.”

They ended the conversation with a hug, and Kendall knew it was time for her journey to end. “I’m heading out,” she told the group. “It’s just been really torturous.” Leaving meant that she had to end her fling with Ivan Hall, who she got a rose from at the previous rose ceremony. Kendall left in tears as she tried to finally put her relationship with Joe in the past for good.

“This is just devastating,” she said as she drove away. “Joe is my person. I was in a real relationship with Joe and then I came back where it all started and I just feel absolutely broken.” Meanwhile, Joe found solace in Serena. He explained that it was hard for him to see Kendall so upset, but assured Serena that it wouldn’t take anything away from their relationship, which is definitely getting serious!

Comments / 0

Related
cartermatt.com

Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 spoilers: More Kendall, Joe fallout

We know that Tuesday’s Bachelor in Paradise 7 episode 9 is going to feature a literal storm rolling in to the Mexico filming location. As it turns out, there’s also an emotional storm — one that could lead to Kendall leaving the show altogether. At the end of this past...
TV SHOWS
Us Weekly

Serena Pitt ‘Likes’ Tweet About Her ‘Calm’ Reaction to Joe Amabile and Kendall Long Situation on ‘Bachelor in Paradise’

Rolling with the punches! Serena Pitt kept her cool amid Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s teary goodbye on Bachelor in Paradise — and fans are here for it. The season 25 Bachelor contestant, 23, “liked” a tweet about how she handled herself during the Tuesday, September 21, episode of the ABC series, following another Joe, 35, and Kendall, 30, conversation.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Blake Horstmann Weighs In on Kendall's 'Brutal' Talk With Joe, 'BiP' Exit

Not all rosy. Kendall Long had a rough stay on the Bachelor in Paradise beach — and Blake Horstmann thinks fans should be a little more kind. The 30-year-old California native arrived late to season 7 and sent herself packing during the Tuesday, September 21, episode after having an emotional conversation with ex Joe Amabile, who sparked a romance with Serena Pitt in Mexico. Though Kendall revealed that she “never stopped” loving the 34-year-old grocery store owner, he told her they were “over” for good.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bip
AOL Corp

Serena Pitt Weighs In on Her ‘Calm’ Reaction to Joe and Kendall on ‘BiP’

Rolling with the punches! Serena Pitt kept her cool amid Joe Amabile and Kendall Long’s teary goodbye on Bachelor in Paradise — and fans are here for it. The season 25 Bachelor contestant, 23, “liked” a tweet about how she handled herself during the Tuesday, September 21, episode of the ABC series, following another Joe, 35, and Kendall, 30, conversation.
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

This New BIP Contestant May Shake Up 1 Of The Strongest Couples On The Beach

The end of Bachelor in Paradise Season 7 is drawing near, and yet there are still newbies hitting the beach and — of course — shaking things up. One of those new Bachelor in Paradise contestants is Demar Jackson, who first appeared on Clare Crawley/Tayshia Adams’ season of The Bachelorette. And it doesn’t look like his time on the beach will be smooth sailing.
TV & VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

‘BIP’: Ivan Leaves The Beach After Getting Called Out For Breaking The Rules

Ivan Hall left Paradise on the Sept. 28 episode of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’, and it all stemmed from him breaking a big show rule and sneaking out to see another contestant. Even though Ivan Hall went into the fourth rose ceremony on Bachelor In Paradise worrying about whether or not he’d receive a rose, it wasn’t his lack of connections that sent him home. During the cocktail party, Wells Adams pulled Ivan aside for a serious discussion, and afterward, Ivan revealed that he was leaving the show. It all stemmed from an incident that went down during the Sept. 21 episode, when the cast had to evacuate the beach due to a tropical storm.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Recap: Ivan Hall Breaks Production Protocol, Called ‘Liar’ by Cast

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched the Sept. 28 episode of “Bachelor in Paradise.” Ivan Hall had a rough time in Paradise. He first pursued Jessenia Cruz, before she left him for another contestant. His relationship with Kendall Long was short-lived after she exited not over her ex. And as the rose ceremony approached, he had no prospects to stay on the beach. However, an unexpected romance brewed between him and Chelsea Vaughn, who had been tied to Aaron Clancy. Ivan and Chelsea made out, which angered Aaron and led to a confrontation between the men. The two...
TV SHOWS
Yardbarker

Rich Paul, Adele appear to confirm relationship on Instagram

One of the most unexpected celebrity couples of the year now appears to be Instagram official. Grammy-winning singer Adele posted a series of pictures to her Instagram account this weekend, including a selfie with Klutch Sports agent Rich Paul, her rumored boyfriend. The two had attended the wedding of Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, who is one of Paul’s clients.
CELEBRITIES
Fox News

A look at Britney Spears' relationships over the years

Britney Spears has found herself in headlines over her recent conservatorship drama – which may soon be coming to an end – but also for her relationship with aspiring actor Sam Asghari. The two have been dating since about 2016 and announced their engagement just days ago, weeks after Spears...
CELEBRITIES
wmagazine.com

Adele Confirms Relationship with Rich Paul in a Custom Schiaparelli Dress

Adele wouldn’t throw on any old dress to confirm months of speculation surrounding her current relationship status. No, one would expect the singer to pull out all the stops for such an announcement, and, boy, did she deliver. On Sunday, Adele posted a series of photos wearing a gorgeous, custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown designed by Daniel Roseberry, and she used the opportunity to officially introduce the world to her new boyfriend.
CELEBRITIES
Primetimer

It's "gross" watching Olivia Jade on Dancing with the Stars

Olivia Jade Giannulli, who gained mainstream fame when her mom Lori Loughlin was arrested in the college cheating scandal, was roasted on Twitter last night when she said she was best known for declaring “I’m probably best known for being an influencer.” Olivia Jade's presence on the reality show was a "spectacular misstep," says Clémence Michallon. "Maybe these casting moves make for good ratings, but honestly? They also make for bad television," says Michallon. This is a ballroom dance competition! I’m here to have fun! I’m here for glitzy costumes, fun moves, and the underlying threat of a mishap. I want to watch it without feeling gross. And I want to watch it without feeling like I’m making excuses for anyone, or whitewashing their past. Dancing With The Stars is over the top by nature. Ballroom dancing itself is pretty over the top by nature too, if you ask me! The aesthetics of the show are so intense that it’s easy to be jarred out of them. That’s why the program needs to be able to grab viewers by the hand and lead them into a smooth televised tango. Throw a Sean Spicer, a Bristol Palin, or an Olivia Jade Gianulli into the mix, and you’ve just broken the fourth wall. I’m no longer watching the dancing. I’m staring into the abyss and trying to untangle America’s unbelievably messy relationship to showbiz and fame."
TV & VIDEOS
DesignerzCentral

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton celebrate incredible news together

Gwen Stefani has helped husband Blake Shelton celebrate an incredible professional achievement, as the country star enjoys 20 years in the industry. Taking to social media, Gwen shared a snap that saw the pair holding up a very large plaque from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) that celebrated 13 million RIAA Album Awards, and 52 million RIAA Singles.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
76K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy