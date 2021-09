WBC orders featherweights Eduardo Ramirez and Lerato Dlamini to go to war. In recent dates, the WBC has been running around wreaking havoc on the boxing world. They began by undermining some of their own champions with the ridiculous “Franchise belt” back in 2019. Even with full two years to prepare, the long-time sanctioning body is still incapable of supplying any explanation of the “title” that makes any sense. Instead they offer nothing but impotent, jumbled and quite frankly insulting rationales as to why the confusing belt even exists.

