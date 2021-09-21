CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MARTA awarded grant to pilot on-demand multimodal transit system

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. National Science Foundation has awarded the Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority (MARTA) and Georgia Tech Research Cooperation a $1 million grant to pilot an On-Demand Multimodal Transit System Solution (ODMTS). The Civic Innovation Challenge Award supports community-based initiatives to address mobility and disaster challenges. ODMTS is a hybrid...

gatech.edu

On-Demand Multimodal Transit Solution to Bring Equitable, Affordable Transportation to Atlanta’s Underserved Communities

The National Science Foundation (NSF), in partnership with the Department of Energy, has awarded a $1 million Stage 2 Civic Innovation Challenge grant to a team led by A. Russell Chandler III Chair and Professor Pascal Van Hentenryck to pilot an On-Demand Multimodal Transit System (ODMTS) in Atlanta. The goal of the project is to make public transportation in Atlanta faster, more convenient, and more equitable for the city’s residents, especially in underserved communities.
ATLANTA, GA
spectrumnews1.com

LA Metro Board approves free transit pilot program for students

LOS ANGELES (CNS) — K-12 students and community college students in Los Angeles County will be able to ride Metro for free under a 23-month pilot program approved by the Los Angeles Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board of Directors Thursday. Metro currently offers fare discounts to people who make $39,450 a...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Grant awarded CDTA’s Washington Western rapid transit project

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) awarded a construction grant of $61 million to the CDTA for the Washington Western Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project in Albany. The 8.5-mile BRT line will provide frequent, reliable, green, and safe public transportation, to...
ALBANY, NY
grahamstar.com

County transit receives statewide safety award

Fort Hill – Graham County Transit riders can rest assured that they’re in good hands, with the agency being recognized for its attention to safety. For the third year in recent history, Graham…. Premium Content is available to subscribers only. Please login here to access content or go here to...
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
WOWT

Metro transit system launches paperless payment option

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Metro Transit system announced Monday that both Metro bus and MOBY paratransit riders can begin using their new form of contactless payment, Umo. Using the new Umo option, riders can now board and manage accounts with a mobile app. There is also the option of boarding with Umo smart cards and manage accounts online.
TRAFFIC
Inside Indiana Business

Indy Airport Awarded $56M Grant

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis International Airport has been awarded a $56 million grant from the Federal Aviation Administration, which the Indianapolis Airport Authority says is the largest single federal grant in its history. The money, which the authority says is the largest allotment in the U.S. during this round of funding, will be used for airfield improvements.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
roadsbridges.com

Jacksonville Transportation Authority opens new bus rapid transit line

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) opened the First Coast Flyer Orange Line, a 13-mile bus rapid transit (BRT) route that connects Downtown Jacksonville to Orange Park. “After more than 10 years of planning, building, and opening new routes, the First Coast Flyer Orange Line is finally open, completing our BRT...
TRAFFIC
roadsbridges.com

Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission launches advanced fiber optic network project to boost connectivity

Like many agencies, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) wanted to innovate. But, their existing microwave network had limited capacity and could not support the value-added safety and mobility applications that PTC required. PTC launched an advanced fiber optic network project to boost connectivity between their administrative buildings, as well as support all-electronic tolling (AET) and intelligent transportation systems (ITS) for improved safety and mobility. With the bandwidth provided by the fiber optic network, PTC will be able to install automated tolling to support future autonomous vehicle traffic on the turnpike. The two-phase project includes:
TRAFFIC
roadsbridges.com

Missouri DOT moving forward with ADA improvements project

The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) this week announced two qualified teams have been selected to compete for the contract to design and construct Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) improvements along state roadways in central Missouri. The purpose of this project is to complete the current MoDOT ADA Transition plan...
MISSOURI STATE
roadsbridges.com

FTA announces grant for MAX Red Line Extension project in Portland, Oregon

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently announced a construction grant award of $99.9 million to the Tri-County Metropolitan Transportation District of Oregon (TriMet) for "A Better Red"—the MAX Red Line Extension and Reliability Improvements Project in the Portland metro area. The 7.8-mile Red Line extension will help connect Beaverton, Portland...
OREGON STATE
Atlanta Intown

Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future

Ryan Gravel, the urban planner whose master’s thesis became the Atlanta BeltLine, has a new vision to help start conversations about the future of the city. Gravel plans to open Aftercar this November in the basement of the Telephone Factory Lofts, which are adjacent to the BeltLine’s bustling Eastside Trail in Poncey-Highland. Aftercar will be… The post Beyond the BeltLine: Ryan Gravel’s new Aftercar space will jumpstart conversations about the city’s future appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Miami

Own An Electric Vehicle? Miami-Dade County To Launch Public EV Charging Program

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will launch the county’s Public Electric Vehicle Charging Program with OBE Power on Thursday to help in the battle against global warming. Officials said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will launch Miami-Dade County and OBE Power’s partnership to offer smart electric-vehicle charging stations at key Miami-Dade parking facilities throughout the County. The county said the launch is an important step forward toward a greener, more resilient community that confronts climate change head-on by dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “We are very excited for this new project because it will eliminate one of the barriers that discourage people from transitioning to Electric Vehicles. As more parking lots have charging stations, more people will be able to charge their EV when they go to work, including myself,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who drives an electric vehicle. “This project is part of our commitment to reducing emissions, and we are just getting started. Miami-Dade County has a full slate of plans for cutting pollution in its new Climate Action Strategy, which will be launched this fall.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
