MARTA awarded grant to pilot on-demand multimodal transit system

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade will launch the county’s Public Electric Vehicle Charging Program with OBE Power on Thursday to help in the battle against global warming. Officials said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will launch Miami-Dade County and OBE Power’s partnership to offer smart electric-vehicle charging stations at key Miami-Dade parking facilities throughout the County. The county said the launch is an important step forward toward a greener, more resilient community that confronts climate change head-on by dramatically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. “We are very excited for this new project because it will eliminate one of the barriers that discourage people from transitioning to Electric Vehicles. As more parking lots have charging stations, more people will be able to charge their EV when they go to work, including myself,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, who drives an electric vehicle. “This project is part of our commitment to reducing emissions, and we are just getting started. Miami-Dade County has a full slate of plans for cutting pollution in its new Climate Action Strategy, which will be launched this fall.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO