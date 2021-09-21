CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

By Samuel Stebbins
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QWzwC_0c3rPqCv00 As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 325,755 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,429 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Denver-Aurora-Lakewood has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 68,769 infections in Adams County, or 13,834 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 156 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 129 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

These are all the counties in Colorado where COVID-19 is slowing (and where it's still getting worse).

Rank Geography COVID cases per 100,000 people Total cases Deaths per 100,000 people Total deaths
1 Adams County, CO 13,834 68,769 156 777
2 Denver County, CO 12,017 83,326 128 886
3 Arapahoe County, CO 11,262 71,704 123 784
4 Douglas County, CO 10,900 35,819 79 260
5 Jefferson County, CO 9,791 55,849 149 849
6 Elbert County, CO 9,010 2,267 72 18
7 Broomfield County, CO 8,929 5,904 118 78
8 Clear Creek County, CO 6,973 654 43 4
9 Park County, CO 6,325 1,100 40 7
10 Gilpin County, CO 6,128 363 51 3

