This Is the County in the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO Metro Area With the Most COVID-19

As the delta variant continues to surge, COVID-19 continues to spread through the population. To date, there have been 41,395,400 reported cases of the virus nationwide -- and that number is growing every day.

In the Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metropolitan area, located in Colorado, a total of 325,755 COVID-19 cases have been reported to date. Adjusted for population, there have been 11,429 reported infections for every 100,000 people in the area -- below the national rate of 12,653 cases per 100,000 people.

Even though Denver-Aurora-Lakewood has fewer COVID-19 infections per capita than the national average, there are parts of the metro area where this is not the case.

The broader Denver metro area comprises 10 counties or county equivalents, which can include independent cities -- and of them, Adams County has the most COVID-19 cases per capita. So far, there have been a total of 68,769 infections in Adams County, or 13,834 for every 100,000 people.

Not only does Adams County have the most COVID-19 infections per capita in the Denver area, it also has more deaths attributable to the virus per capita than the metro area as a whole. There have been a total of 156 coronavirus deaths for every 100,000 people in Adams County, compared to 129 COVID-19 deaths per 100,000 across the entire Denver-Aurora-Lakewood metro area.

All COVID-19 data used in this story are current as of Sept. 17, 2021.

