Harrisburg, PA

UPMC Pinnacle 'Day of Gratitude', gives one man a second chance

By CBS 21 news
local21news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG, PA — The UPMC Pinnacle held its first "Day of Gratitude" to help impacted families share their survival stories with the frontline workers who saved their lives. "The Frontline staff don't often get to hear the stories from these patients whether a patient leaves the hospital in good health," Matt Connors from the UPMC Pinnacle Foundation said. "They just don't ever end up hearing how they make out and how they're doing, so the fact that we are able to capture some of that gratitude and provide it back to the Frontline staff goes much further than most people think"

