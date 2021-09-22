CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Delta Emulator: Here’s how to add custom full screen NDS skin

By Jonathan Jilaxzone
jilaxzone.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDelta emulator is one of the best emulator out there for iPhone and iPad that emulates many retro game console. The newest addition to Delta emulator is the capability to run NDS games. For those who have managed to installed Delta emulator and play the NDS games on it, most likely found the NDS screen (or skin) that comes pre-built with Delta is either too pinky bright or too small as the skin doesn’t fit your entire iPhone / iPad screen. With this article, I’m sharing with you, how you can add custom NDS skin to your Delta emulator, so that you don’t need to feel irritated seeing the pinky bright NDS Skin nor feel the NDS screen too small.

jilaxzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
CNET

Halo View: Amazon's new $80 fitness tracker drops the creepy mic and adds a color screen

Amazon wants to be your next Fitbit. Last year's Halo Band was the company's first entry into fitness tracking, but this year's Halo View, announced at an Amazon devices event today, feels a lot less weird. It's more affordable, adds a color screen, and drops that creepy, always-recording microphone (which did have an off switch, but it was strange). The $80 band, coming at the end of the year, will include a year of Amazon's subscription health service for Halo, which is adding Nutrition and Fitness modes like meal planning and video workouts. It sounds like a pretty complete package. But do you want Amazon to be your fitness provider?
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Telegram update brings chat customization options, full-screen animated emoji

Earlier this month, Telegram rolled out a big update that added unlimited live streams to the popular messaging app. Now, XDA-Developers reports about a new update rolling out to Telegram users, which brings more options for customization of individual chats, detailed read receipts in group chats, and the ability to record video and audio from live streams, among other improvements.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

How to add and customize Widgets in Windows 11

If you have installed the latest version of Windows and want to add or customize Widgets in Windows 11, here is how you can do that. It allows you to hide or remove a particular widget, customize any specific section, add more widgets, etc. This detailed guide helps you if you are about to use Windows 11 for the very first time.
TECHNOLOGY
Best Life

This Is the Least Trusted Cell Phone Carrier in the U.S., According to Data

Our phones have become the epicenter of our daily lives. In addition to communication, we use them to access information, catch up on our favorite TV shows, keep our calendar in check, and so much more. But as versatile and useful as our phones have become, they are nothing without a reliable service provider. That's why we consulted the latest American Consumer Satisfaction Index (ACSI) Wireless Phone Service and Cell Phone Study to help you avoid landing with the least trusted wireless carrier in the U.S.
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nds#Skins#Jilaxzone#Nds Bios#Iphone Ipad#Delta Emulator#Delta Nds#Tech#Delta Skinshttps#Settings
Digital Trends

Amazon is having a secret tech sale today — here are the best deals to shop

Amazon, a reliable source for discounts on all kinds of devices, appears to be holding a secret tech sale today because of the variety of offers that are currently available. If you look at the retailer’s website, you’ll find all sorts of smartphone deals, tablet deals such as iPad deals, and laptop deals, among many other deals that you wouldn’t want to miss.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iPod
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
iPad
Phone Arena

T-Mobile exec says Samsung 'discontinuing' the Galaxy Note is hurting T-Mo customers

The tech world is currently being preoccupied with the recent iPhone 13 release, and in the midst of the hype created from the new iPhones, T-Mobile executive has been complaining about the Galaxy Note and Samsung's handling of the ongoing chip shortage, reports Fierce Wireless. EVP and CFO of the carrier Peter Osvaldik has criticized Samsung for falling short on the supply chain front.
BUSINESS
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
San Francisco Weekly

Here’s Why N95 and KN95 Are Best for Delta Variant

We can all agree that having any mask is better than no mask. With. cloth and designer face masks being continuously produced by. fashion brands left and right, are these really protecting?. It’s probably not a great idea to just buy any kind of mask available only because it looks...
HEALTH
AFP

India exam cheats caught with Bluetooth flip-flops

Ten people have been arrested in India for planning to cheat in fiercely competitive teaching exams using Bluetooth devices concealed in their flip-flops, police said. But one group planned to get around this with devices hidden in the soles of their flip-flops that could receive ordinary calls which would be transmitted wirelessly to tiny receivers hidden in their ears.
EDUCATION
BGR.com

Best phone plans in 2021: T-Mobile, Verizon, Google Fi, and more

Getting the best phone plan for your needs can be tricky. All three of the major carriers in the U.S. market their plans so heavily, that it can be tricky to know which plan is actually the best. That’s not to mention the fact that there are dozens of MVNO carriers in the country that use the big networks, and often offer lower prices. But at what cost? There are a number of things to consider before you sign up to a new phone plan. Perhaps the first you’ll need to consider is your location, and where you plan on using the...
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

The Best Indoor Security Cameras

Most people can agree that installing a home security system is a wise investment, but it can often be difficult to figure out where to start. There’s a ton of different gear out there, and the idea of setting up a large, multi-component setup full of cameras, alarms, and sensors can be daunting. If you want to start small, my recommendation is to get a really good smart indoor security camera, and build a larger system from there. Smart indoor security cameras are a good choice because they don’t have a lengthy, complicated setup process, or take up too much space. Set...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

The Popular WiFi Extender That Gets Rid of Dead Zones is Just $21 Right Now

If you’re having trouble connecting to the internet at home, it may not be your router’s fault. Even if you have a reliable router, the layout of your home could still create “dead zones” where WiFi is spotty at best. To boost your signal for all-over coverage, you’ll need a WiFi range extender, like this one from ROCK SPACE. Right now, Amazon has the ROCK SPACE WiFi Range Extender on sale for just $34.99. Use the on-site coupon to save an extra 40% off, bringing the price down to just $21. That’s the cheapest price we’ve ever seen for this WiFi...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy