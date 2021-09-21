CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EUR/USD points towards an initial rebound to 1.18 – SocGen

By FXStreet Insights Team
FXStreet.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Formation of a daily hammer on Monday points towards initial rebound.”. “August trough of 1.1660 and projection at 1.1610 are next supports.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

Related
FXStreet.com

EUR/GBP to challenge tough resistance at 0.8730 – SocGen

“Daily MACD has crossed above its trigger and is in positive territory which denotes upside momentum is prevalent.”. “The EUR/GBP pair could revisit 0.8670 and the upper band of recent consolidation at 0.8730. This would be an important resistance.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Close below 1.1574 to open up the path towards 1.1500 – OCBC

“EUR/USD is at the key 1.1600 support, having swiftly broken through the year-to-date low at 1.1664.”. Into the weekend, the target is the 200-week MA (1.1574). A close below that will open up the path towards 1.1500 next week.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD: August lows near 0.71 to hold the downside – Westpac

A firm USD should nudge the aussie lower next week. Nonetheless, the August lows near 0.7100 are likely to hold given existing short positioning overhang, economists at Westpac report. “We continue to regard positioning as a likely factor in A$ resilience, with CFTC data showing the largest active account net...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.1560; (P) 1.1625; (R1) 1.1661;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains on the downside at this point. It’s now in a deeper correction to whole rise from 1.0634. Next target is 1.1289 medium term fibonacci level. On the upside, above 1.1667 minor resistance will turn intraday bias neutral and bring consolidations first. But risk will stay on the downside as long as 1.1908 resistance holds.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eur#Investment Decisions#Usd
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD to sink towards the 0.71 level into year-end – Rabobank

AUD/USD is finding it difficult to pull away from the 0.72 area. A dovish Reserve Bank of Australia is set to weigh on the aussie. Subsequently, economists at Rabobank expect the pair to drop to the 0.71 level. “The RBA retains a dovish tone, but is pushing ahead with its...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD risks a drop to 1.1565 – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD could drift lower to the 1.1565 level in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “The sharp sell-off that sent EUR plunging to 1.1588 came as a surprise (we were expecting a consolidation). The rapid drop appears to be overdone but is not showing sign of stabilization just yet. In other words, EUR could weaken further. In view of the deeply oversold conditions, any weakness is likely limited to a test of 1.1565. On the upside, a break of 1.1650 (minor resistance is at 1.1625) would indicate that the current weakness has stabilized.”
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Bearish close for Q3 puts 1.1495 on the map

August's monthly low and November's 1.1608 monthly low were broken and the bears will now be in the running for a significant continuation to the downside for the weeks ahead. The 50% mean reversion target is located near 1.1495 which meets the March 20 highs as a confluence target. In...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD to tick down towards the 1.15 level – TDS

“For EUR/USD, the breach of 1.16 represents a key technical pivot. We noted that this is neckline support of a soft-from head and shoulders pattern from the summer 2020 melt-up.”. “Given the real yield outlook, we reckon that the break of 1.16 will be significant for momentum players. Next support...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Analysis: Drops Below 1.1600

At mid-day on Wednesday, the EUR/USD plummeted, as it passed one weekly simple pivot point after another until it found support in the 1.1590 level. By Thursday’s European morning hours, the rate had been consolidating by trading sideways between the 1.1590 and 1.1610 levels. In the near term future, the...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD regains some composure around 1.1600, looks to data

EUR/USD bounces off new 2021 lows near 1.1590. The upside in the dollar seems to be taking a breather. German flash CPI will be the salient event in the euro docket. The downside pressure in the single currency appears somewhat mitigated as EUR/USD manages to retake the 1.1600 neighbourhood so far on Thursday.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD dives to new lows at 1.1560 as market sentiment sours

The euro resumes its downtrend to hit new YTD lows at 1.1560. The worsening market mood is favouring the US Dollar against its main rivals. EUR/USD: Below1.1600, next target is 1.1500 – TDS Securities. The euro has resumed its downtrend against the US dollar on Thursday’s US trading session, to...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD bounces off 2021 lows near 1.1570

EUR/USD trims losses and looks to 1.1600 on Thursday. The greenback loses some traction after recent tops. German flash inflation figures climb to highest since 1992. After a brief test of new lows in the 1.1570/65 band, EUR/USD now manages to regain some composure and return to the boundaries of the 1.1600 mark.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Sellers find some respite near 1.1580

EUR/USD remains muted in the early Asian session on Friday. The pair remains pressured below 1.1600 following the USD strength. Momentum oscillator throws caution before placing aggressive bids. EUR/USD seems to be consolidating some losses on Friday morning. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with a downside...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD Price Analysis: Case building for further downside in days to come

The price has rallied to test the counter trendline in a 61.85 Fibonacci retracement which would be expected to act as firm resistance on subsequent restest. A downside extension would be expected for the days ahead. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: Scope for a visit to 1.1600

EUR/USD gives away further ground and drops to 1.1655. Next on the downside emerges 1.1612 ahead of 1.1602. Extra losses appear likely in the very short-term horizon, with the immediate target now at the september 2020 low at 1.1612 ahead of the November 2020 low in the 1.1600 neighbourhood. In...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps the downward bias unchanged – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, EUR/USD risks further decline in the next weeks. 24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that EUR ‘could dip below 1.1680 but may not be able to maintain a foothold below this level’. We added, ‘the next support is at 1.1662’. EUR subsequently dropped to 1.1666 before rebounding slightly to close at 1.1681 (-0.11%). Despite the decline, downward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to weaken much further. For today, EUR is more likely to consolidate at these lower levels, likely between 1.1660 and 1.1705.”
CURRENCIES
marketpulse.com

EUR/USD – More declines to come?

A shallow correction is all the euro could manage earlier this month and since then, the dollar has been back in control. The pair finally made new lows today which could potentially be the catalyst for much larger losses. But major support lies beneath. The 200/233-week SMA band sits a...
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

GBP/USD to plummet towards key support at 1.33 – SocGen

“The GBP/USD pair looks poised to head lower towards 1.3480/1.3470 with possibility to extend the down move towards next projections at 1.3300.”. “First hurdle is at 1.3620; reclaiming short-term moving averages near 1.3750 would be essential to denote a meaningful rebound.”. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

EUR/USD IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17.

Number of traders net-short has decreased by 22.41% from last week. EUR/USD: Retail trader data shows 69.90% of traders are net-long with the ratio of traders long to short at 2.32 to 1. Our data shows traders are now at their most net-long EUR/USD since Aug 11 when EUR/USD traded near 1.17. The number of traders net-long is 5.02% higher than yesterday and 14.25% higher from last week, while the number of traders net-short is 15.27% lower than yesterday and 22.41% lower from last week.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy