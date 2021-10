The Cruis’n series is one of the most iconic and beloved arcade racing franchises in gaming, and I was thrilled when the fourth entry was announced for the Nintendo Switch. However, Cruis’n Blast didn’t start off as a Nintendo Switch title, it was originally released as an arcade title back in 2017. Now, four years later, a fully fleshed-out version has found its way to the Nintendo Switch, complete with its classic, over-the-top gameplay and bright visuals. Cruis’n Blast won’t be everyone. If you demand any sense of realism to your racing games – then you’ll be better off looking elsewhere. Cruis’n Blast is a wild experience with minimal regard for authenticity. And I loved every second of it!

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO