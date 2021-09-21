CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists develop the next generation of reservoir computing

By The Ohio State University
Phys.org
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...

A relatively new type of computing that mimics the way the human brain works was already transforming how scientists could tackle some of the most difficult information processing problems. Now, researchers have found a way to make what is called reservoir computing work between 33 and a million times faster,...
