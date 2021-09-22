stanford researchers print circuits onto stretchable, artificial skin
Chemical engineer zhenan bao and her team of stanford researchers have been developing the skin-like integrated circuits across nearly two decades. the array of circuits can successfully stretch, fold, bend, and twist, and then snap back each time. while the technology can take shape with a range of applications including wearable and implantable products, bao notes the one hurdle that has long stood in the way — ‘how does one produce a completely new technology in quantities great enough to make commercialization possible?’www.designboom.com
