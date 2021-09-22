CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Willie Garson

Hollywood Reporter
 7 days ago

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' Actor, Dies at 57. Willie Garson, best known for his role as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, has died. He was 57. His son, Nathen Garson, shared the news of his father's passing on Instagram on….

www.hollywoodreporter.com

Popculture

Willie Garson Leaves Inspiring Message Behind in His Final Tweet

Just two weeks before his death at the age of 57, Sex and the City star Willie Garson took to social media with a message of love and kindness. Shared on Saturday, Sept. 4, Garson encouraged his followers to "be kind to each other" and to "approach kindness." The post marked his final on the social media platform before his Tuesday passing.
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Andrew Zimmern Just Posted A Sweet Tribute To Willie Garson

The death of 57-year-old character actor and professional poker player Willie Garson was announced on September 21 by Garson's son, Nathen, and confirmed by his longtime manager, John Carrabino, according to Deadline. Garson appeared in over 75 films and more than 300 episodes of television programming, according to Parade, but is probably best known for playing Stanford Blatch, the witty bon vivant and BFF of Sarah Jessica Parker's iconic Carrie Bradshaw character on HBO's "Sex and the City" and its two related feature films. He was also a member of the cast of the franchise's latest incarnation, the upcoming small-screen series, "And Just Like That," which had only recently begun filming, via US Weekly. News of Garson's passing appears to have come unexpectedly, except perhaps to Garson's closest friends and family. Moreover, the news appears to have left Garson's millions of fans both stunned and bereft, according to E! Online.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Willie Garson's death

Sarah Jessica Parker is "not ready" to publicly mourn the loss of her close friend, Willie Garson. The 56-year-old actress has been left devastated by the death of her 'Sex and the City' co-star - who played her character Carrie Bradshaw's best friend Stanford Blatch in the HBO series and subsequent spin-off movies - and she can't face writing a tribute to him just yet.
CELEBRITIES
femalefirst.co.uk

Hilarie Burton vows to honour Willie Garson's last wish

Hilarie Burton has pledged to honour Willie Garson by getting his book published. Hilarie Burton has promised to make Willie Garson's final dream a reality. The 39-year-old actress has been left devastated by the passing of her former 'White Collar' co-star - who died earlier this week aged 57 following a short illness - but has vowed to keep his memory alive by getting the book he recently finished writing published.
CELEBRITIES
Leah Remini
Jimmy Kimmel
Willie Garson
FanSided

Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Hilarie Burton Morgan remember Willie Garson

The world lost another great actor this week. Willie Garson was known for many roles, most notably as Stanford Blatch on the HBO series and films Sex and the City, who died from pancreatic cancer. The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan remembered his friend and fellow castmate in a throwback photo from a sitcom pilot called Black Sheep.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Willie Garson After His Death

The entertainment world was met with some tragic news on Tuesday, when it was confirmed that actor Willie Garson has passed away at the age of 57. The prolific actor had a career spanning four decades, including beloved roles such as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, Mozzie in White Collar, Ralph in Little Manhattan, Martin Lloyd in Stargate SG-1, and Gerald Hirsch on Hawaii Five-0. The news of the actor's death was first broken in a tweet by actor Rob Morrow, and was later confirmed by Garson's family. The cause of death is currently unknown at this time, although TMZ reported that the actor had been battling cancer.
TV & VIDEOS
arcamax.com

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall lead Willie Garson tributes

Cynthia Nixon and Kim Cattrall have led tributes to the late Willie Garson. The 'Sex and the City' actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away on Tuesday (21.09.21) afternoon aged 57 surrounded by his family following a short illness.
CELEBRITIES
arcamax.com

Willie Garson's cause of death revealed: star died of pancreatic cancer

Willie Garson's cause of death was pancreatic cancer. The 'Sex and the City' actor - who recently reprised his role as Stanford Blatch for upcoming reboot 'And Just Like That...' - passed away on Tuesday (21.09.21) afternoon aged 57, and it has now been confirmed his cause of death was pancreatic cancer.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Johnny Knoxville Remembers Willie Garson's 'Jackass' Appearance in Touching Tribute

Following actor Willis Garson's untimely death, Jackass star Johnny Knoxville has shared a touching tribute to the late star who once appeared in one of the franchise's movies. Taking to Instagram, Knoxville posted a couple of photos of Garson, including one showing the actor doing a stunt with some of the guys in the second Jackass film. My buddy Willie Garson passed yesterday and it saddens me greatly," Knoxville wrote in the post caption. "He was such a bright light, so goddamn funny and a wonderful person even though he liked to complain about everything."
CELEBRITIES
