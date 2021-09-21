Consumer Reports: Tesla Model S Yoke Bombed The “Reinventing the Wheel” Thing
Consumer Reports did a deep dive on the new Tesla Model S steering yoke recently and offered some insight into the changes. In real-world situations, the yoke steering wheel made driving more complicated. This seems to be the opposite of what the automaker had to do. The yoke steering wheel looks cool, but it hides some of the essential primary controls generally found on a steering wheel.www.motorbiscuit.com
