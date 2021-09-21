Consumer Reports: Tesla Model S Yoke Bombed The “Reinventing the Wheel” Thing

Tesla seems to make its way into the news almost every week. Whether it's something positive like its appeal to Americans or something negative like its crappy yoke steering wheel, there's always something going on. Sadly, the vast majority of sensationalist news focuses on the negatives, but when there are so many of them, it's hard to blame the media for ignoring the benefits of owning a Tesla. Sadly, we're here to tell you about another downside to Tesla life. According to Greg Wester, a product manager for various brands who has a penchant for EVs, the Model Y is proving catastrophically unsafe to the point that Tesla is quietly recalling the vehicle.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO