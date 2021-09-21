CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Consumer Reports: Tesla Model S Yoke Bombed The “Reinventing the Wheel” Thing

By Amanda Cline
Consumer Reports did a deep dive on the new Tesla Model S steering yoke recently and offered some insight into the changes. In real-world situations, the yoke steering wheel made driving more complicated. This seems to be the opposite of what the automaker had to do. The yoke steering wheel looks cool, but it hides some of the essential primary controls generally found on a steering wheel.

insideevs.com

UPDATE: Consumer Reports Provides Verdict On Tesla Plaid's Steering Yoke

We've heard it over and over, the yoke is a joke! However, other folks seem to really like the Tesla Model S Plaid's steering yoke. As we've said in the past, it's our opinion that the yoke should be optional. While the Nurburgring record was recently set with it, we've seen other Plaid race participants swap it out for something more round.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Tesla's New Steering Yoke Shows Little Benefit and Potential Safety Pitfalls

My hands hurt. That’s no surprise—they usually ache at the end of the day, thanks to unlucky genetics and years of writing for a living. But as I type this, the soreness is exacerbated because of an unusual source: A few hours spent behind the new steering “yoke” of the brand-new Tesla Model S that we just purchased for testing.
CARS
teslarati.com

Tesla’s Yoke under fire again, shows ‘little benefit’ in new dismissive review

The Tesla Model S Yoke steering wheel has not won over the writers at Consumer Reports, but then again, what at Tesla has? In another dismissive review of the Yoke, CR’s Keith Barry stated that the new Tesla wheel shows “little benefit” and has “potential safety pitfalls.”. Following the scathing...
CARS
Person
Jake Fisher
Person
Keith Barry
MotorBiscuit

How To Beat The Tesla Model S Plaid In A Drag Race

When it comes to Tesla Model S Plaid, CEO Elon Musk is not afraid to make bold claims and promises. Sometimes those promises don’t come true—for example, the release dates of the Cybertruck and the second generation Telsa Roadster. Fans can argue that Elon’s promises were broken due to circumstances out of his control. That is a fair point to make, but others could remain skeptical.
CARS
yankodesign.com

The Lamborghini Navetta Volante concept is what you get when the Italians decide to make their version of the Tesla Model S

With its edgy Urus-meets-Model-S design, the Navetta Volante concept is the perfect blend between Lamborghini’s raging-bull sports cars and a street-friendly high-end sedan. The concept comes from the mind of Jamil Ahmed, an automotive designer who’s love-affair with the Lamborghini brand started when he saw a Diablo for the first time back when he was younger. The Navetta Volante, which translates to Flying Shuttle, comes with a 2+2 design (hence the term Shuttle) and feels like a cross between the Urus, and what Jamil cites as his true inspiration for the car, a lesser-known Lamborghini concept from 2008 – the Estoque.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Consumer Reports Only Recommends One Jeep Model

Jeep has struggled to produce an SUV or pickup truck that consumers were truly satisfied with in recent years. The company makes rugged SUVs and trucks with off-roading capabilities, but those traits don’t always translate well to average daily use. As a result, Consumer Reports only recommends one Jeep model despite reviewing countless Jeep vehicles. Here’s why the 2021 Jeep Gladiator’s reliability earned Consumer Reports’ stamp of approval.
CARS
#Consumer Reports#Fast Cars#Yok#The Tesla Model S
CarBuzz.com

Replacing Tesla Model S Battery Modules Isn't A Viable Long-Term Solution

Fully electric vehicles haven't been around for nearly as long as combustion cars, so we're still learning about the potential reliability issues and repair bills that EV owners could face as the miles pile up. One Tesla Model S managed to cover 750,000 miles, which is more than can be said for most gas-powered cars, but the cost of replacing EV battery packs has come under increased scrutiny lately.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Spoiler Alert: Driving A Tesla With The Yoke Steering Wheel Sucks

It turns out the Tesla Yoke steering wheel actually wasn't such a good idea after all. This shocking revelation was made by the well-known superhero, Captain Obvious. If his findings weren't good enough, a study conducted by Consumer Reports sure is. And to remove any doubt from your mind, the study used ten test drivers and a Model S it purchased.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid Vs McLaren 765LT: The Ultimate 1/4-Mile Race

As you probably already know by now, the Tesla Model S Plaid is the quickest production car ever built, and it's been proving it over and over. We've watched this Model S make easy work of legendary supercars, rival electric cars, and even rocket-fast superbikes. This is why it's high time to pit it up against the McLaren 765LT.
CARS
Consumer Reports.org

Talking Cars 325: Driving the Tesla Model S With the New Steering 'Yoke'

Main theme: We just picked up our new 2021 Tesla Model S, the first Tesla we’ve driven since the company swapped the tried-and-true steering wheel for a flat-bottomed, rectangular yoke reminiscent of what pilots use to steer an airplane. A traditional round steering wheel is no longer available on the Model S sedan or on the Model X SUV, even as an option. Flat, touch-sensitive buttons on the yoke have replaced the vehicle’s turn signal and windshield wiper stalks, too.
CARS
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Tesla
MotorBiscuit

Lucid Air Range: First EV With 520-Mile Range, Zips Past Tesla Model S Plaid

There was a lot of chatter surrounding the potential range of the Model S Plaid+ until Tesla and Elon Musk decided to kill the model before production. Now the Lucid Air has a 520-Mile EPA-rated range that beats the Tesla Model S Plaid anyway. So how do the two electric vehicles compare? The Lucid Air is pretty cool, especially if you aren’t into Tesla.
CARS
insideevs.com

Tesla Model S Plaid With 21s Vs Plaid W/19s, Plus NOS Corvette C3

The Tesla Plaid Channel publishes new races on YouTube every week, and some are quite unique. We certainly look forward to the Tesla Model S Plaid versus Plaid contests, since it allows people to compare two Model S sedans with different drivers, setups, settings, etc. In this case, the channel says both Plaids are 100% stock. They're simply wearing different stock wheels.
CARS
Carscoops

The Tesla Model S Plaid Is Immensely Fast, But What About The Rest?

A couple of months ago, Tesla released their latest version of the Model S: the Model S Plaid. The Plaid comes with a series of performance figures that outshine most production cars in existence — electric or otherwise. But does the ‘quickest production car ever made’ really live up to the hype? Alistair Weaver, the voice of Edmunds, goes behind the wheel to unravel the truth.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Tesla Model Y May Be Shockingly Unsafe And Underengineered

Tesla seems to make its way into the news almost every week. Whether it's something positive like its appeal to Americans or something negative like its crappy yoke steering wheel, there's always something going on. Sadly, the vast majority of sensationalist news focuses on the negatives, but when there are so many of them, it's hard to blame the media for ignoring the benefits of owning a Tesla. Sadly, we're here to tell you about another downside to Tesla life. According to Greg Wester, a product manager for various brands who has a penchant for EVs, the Model Y is proving catastrophically unsafe to the point that Tesla is quietly recalling the vehicle.
CARS
Carscoops

Tesla Model S Plaid Annihilates A Model Y Performance On The Drag Strip

Before it was launched, Tesla made some very bold claims about the Model S Plaid. Since it came out, there’s been no shortage of proof that it is insanely quick. That’s not a new feeling for Tesla, though, as its EVs have already made a name for themselves when it comes to their performance. To demonstrate the Model S Plaid’s pace, Edmunds took it onto the track with another Tesla that has no shortage of evidence supporting its claim to being extremely quick.
CARS
