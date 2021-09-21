CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Analysis, I saw a post by Ryan Flanagan that said between the UVA and

Duke Championship weekend roster there were a total of 7 MD kids...in our case I think it was three Simmons, Harmeyer and Olexo. Our close D is a great example of the level of talent from all over: Texas, NJ, California, Minn, & Texas. Seemingly the only way you are going to surface a kid like Kastner is to have some scouts/friends of the program who can make a connection, otherwise the universe is gotten too big to just show up on a sideline in Baltimore or LI for the big weekends.

Check out the info UVA posted

So what time are people trying to get into the parking lots Friday? ** -- UVAFISH24 09/22/2021 10:04AM. On the same topic, does anyone know when the lots around Scott will open? -- WahooKid 09/22/2021 10:07AM. Sorry but that is ridiculous. You want to be a football school -- VintonVAHOO...
I am a young time UVA Alum and I am opposite with you. Most classes are

Done by 1-2 on Fridays, but there are enough labs especially around the stadium and Prof's with office hours I think just leave it be. It is something else that sets us apart as we are not having students and faculty clamoring like idiotic Techers to adjust academics for the game.
Another positive: I was tempted to take UVA & the pts + the under but didnt

On a positive note…have to imagine recruiting will pick up on offense side -- MAluHoo 09/19/2021 09:46AM. What past performance from our secondary leads u to believe that ? -- MAluHoo 09/19/2021 10:32AM. 2018 when we had one of the best secondaries in the country ** -- PWillis52 09/19/2021 10:40AM.
Thanks, I had forgotten Napper but Lamont was briefly a UVA officer

The ACC Tournament was such a big deal then that NYC TV covered it. ** -- U Remember 09/23/2021 12:38PM. Won the ACC tournament just as spring break began. The bridge was painted -- ARKHOO 09/22/2021 09:26AM. Somehow Kevin Moore drew inspiration from my seventh grade hair to get this...
Great post! I would add, however, that those of us who are older than you

Will remember that UNC owned Virginia high-school football recruiting well before Lawrence Taylor. Carolina coaches would consistently cross the border north and rob the Commonwealth's best players from both UVa and Tech. This changed with Welsh, and then Beamer, but has reverted in the years since. I should note that...
A dignified Southern lady.....

I do hope the barbarians don't hurt our QB's feelings and see another anxiety attack. I'm sure coach Fu left mints on Kadum's pillow to let him know he is a special person and he is loved and cherished no matter how he throws the football.
