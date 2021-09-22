The Science of Spiritual Exercises with Rev. Sue Phillips and Casper ter Kuile
The Science of Spiritual Exercises with Rev. Sue Phillips and Casper ter Kuile. Tavia Gilbert: Welcome to Stories of Impact. I’m producer Tavia Gilbert. Every Tuesday and Thursday, journalist Richard Sergay and I bring you conversations about the science behind innovative tools that help human beings flourish. Today, we’re in discussion with Casper ter Kuile and Reverend Sue Phillips. Reverend Phillips is a graduate of Colgate University and the Episcopal Divinity School. Casper ter Kuile holds Masters of Divinity and Public Policy degrees from Harvard University, and published The Power of Ritual in 2020, and both guests have served as a Ministry Innovation Fellows at Harvard Divinity School. Reverend Phillips and Casper ter Kuile are two of the co-founders of Sacred Design Lab, which describes itself as a “soul-centered research and development lab” “…devoted to understanding and designing for 21st-century spiritual well being.” Their work “translates ancient wisdom and practices…that ground people’s social and spiritual lives.” The lab was founded in part to explore why people in every age group, but particularly young people, are participating less and less in traditional religious practices, why they’re less frequently joining organized spiritual communities. Let’s begin the conversation with what is at the heart of Sacred Design Lab’s work: the human soul. Here’s Reverend Sue Phillips:thriveglobal.com
