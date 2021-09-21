CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tiësto and The Chainsmokers to Headline Fearhouse NYC

By Jared "JSkolie" Skolnick
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDEG Presents makes a triumphant return to NYC with two Fearhouse Halloween shows featuring Tiësto and The Chainsmokers. As 2019 was drawing to a close, DEG Presents had just kicked off several events at the New York Expo Center including Eric Prydz HOLO and Above & Beyond NYE. The largely underutilized venue in The Bronx became an instant hit with fans and it looked like 2020 would have a number of boldface names visiting the space. Alas, the pandemic had other ideas, and the New Year’s Eve show was the last DEG hosted in NYC… until now!

