Carrollton native joins hometown police department. Officer Joel Carlos was raised in Carrollton his entire life. He attended Homestead Elementary School, Arbor Creek Middle School and Hebron High School. He graduated with his master’s degree in marketing from the University of Southeastern Oklahoma State where he played football as a kicker. He has been with the Carrollton Police Department for two years working as a patrol officer. He says he enjoys being a Carrollton native and working for the city that has made him the person he is today.

CARROLLTON, TX ・ 10 DAYS AGO