Don’t panic when you see a new Nikolas on GENERAL HOSPITAL in the Wednesday, Sept. 29 episode! The role is being temporarily recast with Adam Huss replacing Marcus Coloma. Although the details of why the brief recast was necessary are unknown at this time, the actor teased his upcoming appearance on Instagram. “I heard a little rumor that I’ll be on GH this week, getting to play Nikolas Cassadine for a moment!” he wrote. “Tune in Sept. 29th, Wednesday, on ABC for the juicy stuff!

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO