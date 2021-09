CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper recently signed a bill into law that loosens some restrictions on alcohol in the state. The new law allows cities to create "social districts," where people can drink outside of restaurants and bars in certain areas. These social districts would allow customers to buy, carry and drink liquor in the streets outside of bars and restaurants in those designated areas. Similar ordinances are in place in cities like Las Vegas and New Orleans.

