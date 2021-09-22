Man found shot & killed at north Mississippi apartment complex, sheriff says Man found shot & killed at north Mississippi apartment complex, sheriff says (Jason Doly/iStock)

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was found shot and killed in Friar’s Point, Mississippi, Tuesday morning, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a call at the Levee Apartments in the 1600 block of Sheriff Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m.

They found 22-year-old Artis Deonte Jordan dead.

Deputies said he had been shot multiple times.

No arrest has been made and the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.