Mississippi State

Man found shot & killed at north Mississippi apartment complex, sheriff says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 7 days ago
Man found shot & killed at north Mississippi apartment complex, sheriff says

COAHOMA COUNTY, Miss. — A man was found shot and killed in Friar’s Point, Mississippi, Tuesday morning, the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Department said.

Deputies responded to a call at the Levee Apartments in the 1600 block of Sheriff Ridge Road around 6:30 a.m.

They found 22-year-old Artis Deonte Jordan dead.

Deputies said he had been shot multiple times.

No arrest has been made and the sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

