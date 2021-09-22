CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

State health department extends monoclonal antibody treatment contract

By Srijita Datta
mycouriertribune.com
 7 days ago

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services extended its contract on providing monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19 by 30 days. According to data from clinical trials, the monoclonal antibody treatment method has been proven to reduce high-risk COVID-19 patients from being hospitalized. In many cases, the FDA-approved treatment has also prevented severe progressions of the disease, including deaths.

www.mycouriertribune.com

Comments / 0

Related
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
wbrc.com

Hospital does not require COVID vaccine due to staffing shortages in Arkansas

PIGGOTT, Ark. (KAIT/Gray News) - The Piggott Community Hospital doesn’t require the COVID-19 vaccine for staff. Executive director James Magee says being understaffed and having fears of losing too many nurses played a significant role in the decision. “It’s the worst staffing challenge that I’ve seen,” Magee said. “It’s a...
ARKANSAS STATE
WZZM 13

Kent Co. Health Department to provide COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The Kent County Health Department (KCHD) announced that it is ready to provide COVID-19 booster shots starting Tuesday. This comes after the CDC recommended that certain at-risk populations receive a third dose, but the recommendation only applies to individuals who received a Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago.
KENT COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Missouri State
UPI News

U.S. hospitals struggle under weight of COVID-19 cases

Sept. 18 (UPI) -- West Virginia saw record COVID-19 hospitalizations Saturday a cases as the virus continued to disrupt life across the United States. WCHS-TV in Charleston, W.Va., reported the state had 955 hospitalizations, an increase of 33 patients from Friday. The number of patients in intensive care rose to 292, an increase of 15 from Friday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19

(KMIZ) Missouri reported Monday fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 760 patients tested positive for the virus through the use of PCR testing. Missouri State COVID-19 dashboard on Sept. 27. That's well below Missouri's daily average of 1,187 cases for the PCR testing method. The post MONDAY UPDATES: Missouri add fewer than 860 new cases of COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Parson
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 9.4% on Sunday. The change in positivity comes along with 936 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 672,089 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 174 new probable cases with a total number of 141,232 antigen test results being positive. One new The post SUNDAY UPDATES: Over 900 new Covid-19 cases recorded across Missouri appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MISSOURI STATE
WOOD

Kent County to roll out COVID-19 vaccine boosters Tuesday

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Health Department says it will begin offering third doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to eligible recipients on Tuesday. The boosters will be available at the county’s three clinics, where you can also go to get your first or second dose. You can make an appointment by calling 616.632.7200.
KENT COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibodies#Monoclonal Antibody#Covid#Sls Health#Missourians
Daily Mail

Seven US states have accounted for 70% of orders of monoclonal antibody Covid treatments as total doses shipped across the country reaches 2.17 million

Demand for monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 is way up in the U.S., especially in the South. Seven states make up 70 percent of orders for this therapy, which boosts the immune system's ability to fight off Covid early in a patient's infection. These states are Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Pittsburgh

Allegheny Health Network To Begin Administering COVID-19 Vaccine Booster Doses To Eligible Individuals

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Allegheny Health Network will begin administering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to those who are eligible to receive them. AHN says they will begin administering a third-dose of Pfizer’s vaccine following the FDA’s and CDC’s emergency use authorization that was given on Friday. The booster doses will be available for those in groups including people age 65 and up, as well as those aged 18 thru 64 with underlying health conditions, and those at increased risk of transmission of the virus due to their occupation. Only individuals who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses are eligible to receive the booster dose, and patients must have received their 2nd dose of the vaccine at least six months prior to the booster dose. Eligible patients can schedule a vaccine appointment by calling their physician’s office or scheduling an appointment online. 
PITTSBURGH, PA
KFVS12

66 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Cape Girardeau Co.

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reported 66 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, September 24. The health center also reported 61 newly resolved cases. As of Friday, the Missouri COVID-19 Dashboard showed 68,473 total doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered...
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Laboratories
Athens Banner-Herald

With supply low & demand high, distribution of monoclonal antibody treatments changing

ATLANTA – The federal government has changed the way COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments are being distributed in the United States, including Georgia. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said this week the decision comes from supply shortages and demand for the treatments across the country, mainly due to the delta variant’s rapid spread.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pennsylvania: State Reports 5,429 New Cases, 75 Additional Deaths

By: KDKA-TV News Staff HARRISBURG (KDKA) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 5,429 new coronavirus cases and 75 additional deaths. This brings the statewide total to 1,420,478 cases and 29,226 total COVID-19 related deaths since the pandemic began. There are 2,778 people across the state in the hospital with COVID-19, with 666 in ICUs. The state says 12,713,634 total vaccine doses have been administered, and 6,193,136 people are fully vaccinated. So far, 68.5% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated. All Pennsylvanians 16 or older are eligible to get vaccinated, and eligibility for the Pfizer vaccine expanded to children ages 12...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Dothan Eagle

Orders of monoclonal antibodies must go through state

Providers of monoclonal antibodies to treat COVID-19 are no longer able to order the drugs directly. Instead, all orders must go through the state health department. State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) along with other state health departments across the country were notified earlier this week by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) about the new procedure for providers to secure monoclonal antibodies.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy