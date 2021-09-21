CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Board: Public universities cannot require COVID-19 vaccine

By WLBT-TV
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The board that governs Mississippi's public universities has voted to prohibit schools from requiring COVID-19 vaccines for students and staff. The Board of Trustees of the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning took the vote on Friday, said Caron Blanton, communications director for the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning. At an earlier meeting on Aug. 27, the board voted not to require public university students to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Board members decided to vote again because there was confusion about whether officials at individual schools could choose to mandate the shots if they wished to, Blanton said.

