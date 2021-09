Atletico Madrid chief exec Miguel Angel Gil Marin says they're delighted with the work of Diego Simeone. Simeone has now been coach with Atletico for over ten years. Gil Marin said: "Diego has a very good working team. Me too, like Enrique Cerezo or the shareholders. They make me much better as a manager. The two of us have been together for ten years and we have not stopped eating together every month to talk about the club and the The level of demand that Simeone has set has forced me to put the club at the level of the team, making investments such as for the stadium or for technologies with the idea of growth.

SOCCER ・ 7 DAYS AGO