CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Finalto Shakes Up Non-Deliverable Forward Trading with Game-Changing Offer

By Finance Magnates Staff
financemagnates.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFinalto takes the complexity out of Non-Deliverable Forwards with a revolutionary NDF offer that does away with the product’s associated issues, providing a streamlined forex solution that can slot smoothly into any existing infrastructure. For too long, clients have struggled with the complexities NDF pose, with problems cropping up trying...

www.financemagnates.com

Comments / 0

Related
financemagnates.com

CFTC Flags 14 Binary Options Platforms Offering FX, Crypto Trading

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is tightening its oversight on the US derivatives market and has red-flagged 14 trading platforms that were falsely claiming to have been authorized in the country. According to the announcement on Wednesday, none of these firms was registered as futures commission merchants (FCMs), but...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

FX Broker VARIANSE Integrates Analytics Tool of Market EarlyBird

VARIANSE, a London-headquartered forex and CFDs broker, announced on Wednesday its partnership with Market EarlyBird, a company providing Twitter-based analysis of financial market products. This will allow clients of the brokerage firm to download the plugin of EarlyBird’s Twitter service on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform. Commenting on the partnership,...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Playtech Agrees to Sell Finalto to Gopher Investments for $250 Million

London-listed Playtech plc (LON: PTEC) announced on Wednesday that it has entered into an agreement for the sale of Finalto, its financial trading division, to Gopher Investments. The enterprise value is worth $250 million in cash, according to the note released through the London Stock Exchange’s website. The completion of...
GAMBLING
MarketWatch

Hair-products maker Olaplex IPO prices above range to raise $1.5 billion

Olaplex Holdings Inc. said Thursday its initial public offering priced at $21 a share, above the proposed price range of $17-$19 a share, that had been raised from an original $14-$16 a share earlier this week. The Santa Barbara, Calif.-based hair-products maker also upsized the deal to 73.7 million shares, up from earlier plans to offer 67 million shares. The company raised $1.5 billion with lead underwriters Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan Chase, Morgan Stanley and Barclays. The will start trading on the Nasdaq later Thursday under the symbol OLPX. After the IPO, investment funds affiliated with Advent International Corp. will own about 78.2% of the company's shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares of common stock.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brokers#Infrastructure#Ndf#Indian#Indonesian#Korean#Brazilian#Playtech Plc#London Stock Exchange#Ftse
financemagnates.com

B2Broker Set to Exhibit Industry-Leading Liquidity Solutions at iFX Expo 2021

B2Broker has once again confirmed its attendance at iFX Expo Cyprus on 5th – 6th October and will participate in a prominent capacity as a Diamond Sponsor. We are very excited to return to one of our favourite events at a brand new venue in Limassol after the recent success of iFX Expo Dubai.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Life Time Group to offer 46.2 million shares in IPO at valuation of up to $4.2 billion

Life Time Group Holdings Inc. set terms for its initial public offering on Wednesday with plans to offer 46.2 million shares priced at $18 to $21 each. The fitness company would raise $970.2 million at the top of that range at a valuation of $4.2 billion. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker 'LTH.' Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 16 banks working on the deal. Proceeds will be used to repay debt and for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $229.2 million in the first six months of the year, wider than the loss of $182.7 million posted in the year-earlier period. "Life Time, the "Healthy Way of Life Company," is a leading lifestyle brand offering premium health, fitness and wellness experiences to a community of nearly 1.4 million individual members, who together comprise more than 767,000 memberships, as of July 31, 2021," the company says in its filing documents. The deal comes as the Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.3% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 16%.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Binance.com to Stop Offering Crypto Trading Services in Singapore

Binance is restricting its services in Singapore as it has decided to drop serviced like fiat deposits, sport cryptocurrency trading, purchase of cryptocurrencies through fiat channels and liquid swap on Binance.com for users in the city-state. This move came weeks after the major exchange operator suspended all Singapore dollar-based services...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
Business Insider

eToro shakes up crypto industry with DeFi portfolio

Global digital broker eToro added a decentralized finance (DeFi) portfolio to its offering. eToro is the latest big financial institution to give DeFi a stamp of approval. Insider Intelligence publishes hundreds of insights, charts, and forecasts on the Fintech industry. Learn more about becoming a client. The global digital broker...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Alpari Enables 24/7 Cryptocurrency CFDs Trading

Alpari, a European forex broker, announced on Friday that its clients would be able to trade cryptocurrencies on weekends starting October 2, 2021. According to an email sent to the customers, trading on cryptos CFDs won’t be limited anymore to weekdays. However, this feature doesn’t apply to PAMM accounts due...
CURRENCIES
financemagnates.com

Finalto is the Official Global Sponsor for iFX EXPO International 2021

Leading fintech brand Finalto (previously known as TradeTech Group) is proud to be an official global sponsor of the iFX EXPO International 2021, to be held in Limassol, Cyprus, on October 4-6, 2021. A financial division of Playtech PLC, an FTSE-250 listed company, Finalto is taking the financial services industry...
BUSINESS
financemagnates.com

Finalto Partners with BidFX

Finalto (www.finalto.com) a global B2B multi-asset liquidity and clearing broker partners with institutional FX technology solutions provider BidFX to expand its FX and Precious metals distribution. With the unification under a single identity Finalto (previously known as TradeTech Group), and 700 B2B clients across 90 countries served by one dedicated...
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Strong Bitcoin Fundamentals to Lead $500,000 per BTC Journey?

Bitcoin is up by nearly 50% in 2021. In terms of price gains, the world’s largest cryptocurrency fell behind other competitors like Ethereum, Cardano and XRP. However, the network activity of Bitcoin saw the best year in its history. The total number of BTC addresses, mining revenues, trading volumes and institutional accumulation reached its highest level on record.
MARKETS
financemagnates.com

Bitcoin Holds $41,000 Price Level despite Selling Pressure

Bitcoin is currently going through a major test as the price of the world’s largest crypto asset is hovering near $41,000. The selling pressure has increased substantially in the last few days, but BTC has managed to stay above the price level of $40,000. According to Coinmarketcap, Bitcoin has a...
MARKETS
purexbox.com

Trade-In: GAME Is Offering An Xbox Series S With FIFA 22 From £85

While many potential customers are still battling to get a next-gen console, it seems the UK retailer GAME is actively encouraging people to test their luck in-store. A special promotion is offering customers the opportunity to pick up an Xbox Series S along with FIFA 22 for as little as £84.99 when trading in an old console.
FIFA
financemagnates.com

Crypto Exchanges Hold 16% of the Total Ethereum Supply

Ethereum supply on leading crypto exchanges is plunging. ETH whales are moving the world’s second-largest digital asset from exchanges to cold wallets. The latest data from Santiment, one of the leading crypto analytics and on-chain analysis firms, shows that Ethereum supply on crypto exchanges has reached its lowest level in 34 months.
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
financemagnates.com

Takeprofit Tech Integrates Its Liquidity Hub with Binance

Takeprofit Tech, a fintech software provider with offices in Cyprus and Russia, announced on Friday the official integration of its Liquidity Hub’s order management system to Binance, a major cryptocurrency exchange. According to a press release shared with Finance Magnates, forex brokers and their clients could access Binance’s futures and...
TECHNOLOGY
financemagnates.com

GMO Click Securities Expands CFDs Offering with 7 New Instruments

GMO Click Securities, which is a top Japanese retail brokerage, has added seven new contracts for differences (CFDs) instruments of the company stocks and indices from the United States markets, thus enhancing its offering in the local market. Announced on Friday, the broker will allow Japanese traders to take positions...
STOCKS
Editor at Global Perspectives

Taiwan slaps back China from its semiconductor technology, "You might be smart, but it doesn't mean we're dumb."

There is an increased concern that China continues to conduct operations to steal Taiwan's advanced semiconductor technology. Taiwan took action this week to stop them, implementing new laws. Taiwan Economy Minister Wang Mei-hua said, "Affected by the U.S.-China technology war, the development of mainland China's semiconductor industry has been obstructed, but they are still committed to the industry's development."

Comments / 0

Community Policy