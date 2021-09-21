CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling pinned at one-month lows before central bank meeting

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago

Sept 21 (Reuters) - Sterling held near four-week lows on Tuesday as investors evaluated the direction the Bank of England would take at an upcoming policy meeting, while broader risk sentiment remained under pressure due to Chinese property company Evergrande’s debt troubles.

In early London trading, the pound gained 0.2% to $1.3687, edging up marginally from previous day’s low of $1.364 - its weakest level since Aug. 23. Some analysts cited the next support for the pound at its August low of $1.3602.

In an important week for monetary policy, the Federal Reserve and BoE are among a dozen central banks hosting their meetings, which kept major currencies confined to their well-trodden ranges.

The overall market mood is cautious about potential economic repercussions from Evergrande’s debt problems.

The pound was caught up in the sell-off across financial markets on Monday, while weak data tempering hawkish BoE expectations ahead of Thursday’s monetary policy meeting had added to the currency’s woes.

Though no rate hikes are expected from the BoE until early 2022, investors had begun pricing in an end to the bank’s pandemic-era stimulus and sought commentary on policy tightening.

“We believe that what’s currently priced in for the BoE is in general too optimistic,” said Esther Reichelt, foreign exchange and emerging markets analyst at Commerzbank.

Sterling will not appreciate by much, she added, saying that the first rate hike in six-months “seems quite early given high uncertainties around the development of inflation and the pandemic, as well as possible Brexit fallout.”

The central bank will have to take into account the recent batch of economic data that showed retail sales eased for the fourth straight month in August, while inflation jumped, with rising gas prices expected to add to price pressures.

Against the euro, the British currency was slightly stronger at 85.66 pence, but still hovered around a two-week low.

Reuters

Colombia central bank likely to begin rate rises at Thursday meeting

BOGOTA, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Colombia’s central bank board is likely to begin raising its benchmark interest rate at its meeting on Thursday, echoing regional counterparts and ahead of an expected withdrawal of monetary stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Of the 17 analysts surveyed in a Reuters poll last...
finextra.com

Central banks convene on CBDCs

Seven central banks have issued a set of reports intended to build a global consensus for the design and development of a retail digital currency. Building on an initial report outlining foundational principles for CBDCs published in 2020, the group formed by Bank of Canada, Bank of England, Bank of Japan, European Central Bank, Federal Reserve, Sveriges Riksbank, Swiss National Bank and the Bank for International Settlements has now turned to practical policy and implementation issues.
The Independent

FTSE 100 drifts lower amid interest rate concerns

London’s top markets slipped back after better-than-expected economic growth figures renewed speculation that there could be an increase in interest rates.Markets had been in positive territory at the start of the session but an announcement by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) that GDP had increased by 5.5% in the quarter to June, ahead of the previous 4.8% estimate, sparked rates chatter that affected sentiment.The FTSE 100 closed 21.74 points, or 0.31%, lower at 7,086.42 on Thursday.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “After starting on the front foot today, markets in Europe have seen the morning...
Reuters

Japanese shares slump to one-month low as supply fears widen

TOKYO, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Japanese shares tumbled on Friday to one-month lows on mounting fears various supply chain disruptions worldwide could keep inflation elevated for a much longer period. By late morning trade, Nikkei average lost 1.91% to 28,879.01 while the broader Topix fell 2.09%, erasing the gains made...
Reuters

Yuan touches one-month low on China's power crunch, bullish dollar

SHANGHAI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan dropped to a one-month low against the dollar on Wednesday before clawing back some losses, dragged by a worsening power crunch that is threatening the growth outlook of the world's second-biggest economy. The weakness also reflected a firmer dollar, which traded near its strongest levels of the year on higher U.S. yields and the prospect of a Federal Reserve exit from its pandemic-era stimulus. The yuan opened at 6.4800 per dollar, the lowest level since August 27, and changed hands at 6.4674 at midday. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint at 6.4662 per dollar prior to market open, weaker than the previous fix of 6.4608. But China's trade-weighted CFETS Yuan Basket Index remained strong, rising to its highest level in 5-1/2 years. Traders said authorities would likely want to contain market volatility ahead of the week-long National Day holiday that starts on Friday, limiting the yuan's losses. China is suffering from a worsening power crunch, as a shortage of coal supplies and toughening emissions standards have pushed coal prices to record highs. The power shortage has hurt production and sparked widespread electricity curbs, dimming the economy's growth outlook. On Wednesday, China's all-powerful economic planning agency attempted to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation under close watch. China's power shortages won't be resolved overnight, Capital Economics wrote, potentially putting downward pressure on the yuan. "Power rationing will constrain industrial activity until demand weakens enough to bring the domestic electricity market back into equilibrium." Meanwhile, U.S. Treasury yields have surged in recent sessions amid tapering expectations, with the benchmark 10-year yield last at 1.5548%. The Federal Reserve said last week it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November and signalled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. "The wolf is really coming," said a trader at a foreign bank in China. The yuan market at 4:19AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4662 6.4608 -0.08% Spot yuan 6.4674 6.4595 -0.12% Divergence from midpoint* 0.02% Spot change YTD 0.94% Spot change since 2005 revaluation 27.97% Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index 99.48 99.54 -0.1 Dollar index 93.717 93.706 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4702 -0.04% * Offshore 6.6499 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa)
FXStreet.com

NZD/USD drops to one-month lows, 0.6900 mark back in sight

NZD/USD remained under some selling pressure for the second successive day on Wednesday. The prevalent bullish sentiment around the USD was seen as a key factor exerting pressure. The risk-on impulse, retreating US bond yields failed to inspire bulls or stalled the downfall. The USD buying picked up pace during...
MarketWatch

Dow industrials attempt to bounce back after Tuesday's yield-driven selloff

U.S. stock benchmarks were trading higher early Wednesday, following the worst selloff for the S&P 500 in roughly four months, as surging bond yields spooked investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was trading 0.3% higher at 34,398, the S&P 500 index was gaining 0.4%, following its worst daily percentage decline since May 12. The Nasdaq Composite Index was trading 0.6% higher near the start of Wednesday's action, at 14,827. Yields began their ascent last week, following a Federal Reserve meeting that indicated the central bank was ready to begin backing away from its accommodative policy put in place to help the economy cope with the pandemic. On Wednesday, the 10-year Treasury yield was edging back at around 1.52%. Bond prices move in the opposite direction of yields.
FXStreet.com

September central bank overview

It has been a very busy week with the SNB, BoE, BoJ and the Fed all meeting this week. So this weekend is a great time for a catch-up on the largest central bank moves. The central banks are listed below with their current state of play. The link for each central bank is included in the title of the bank and the next scheduled meeting is in the title too. The link to the latest statement is at the bottom of each section, so there is no excuse for not being up to date.
investing.com

Sterling falls to 9-month low vs dollar as U.S. yields surge

LONDON (Reuters) -Sterling fell on Monday to nine-month lows against the resurgent dollar as a steep rise in U.S. Treasury bond yields overshadowed the Bank of England's hawkish signals. U.S. yields have surged since last week's Federal Reserve meeting where it said it may start tapering stimulus as soon as...
theedgemarkets.com

Thai baht set to fall for third straight quarter ahead of central bank meet

BENGALURU (Sept 28): The Thai baht weakened on Tuesday, as rising oil prices weighed on net importing nations in emerging Asian markets, while investors also remained cautious ahead of a central bank policy decision. The currency, the worst-performing one in Asia this year, fell 0.3% and is set to extend...
Reuters

UPDATE 2-Euro zone yields hit 3-month highs as central bank anxiety holds

(Adds details, updates prices) Sept 28 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields rose to their highest in three months on Tuesday and inflation expectations reached levels last seen in 2015, as markets fretted over leading central banks’ monetary policy outlooks. Government bond yields have been rising since U.S. Federal Reserve...
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

