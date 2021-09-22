Playcrafters in Skippack presents 'Silent Sky'

SKIPPACK — Reaching for the stars is difficult even with the magnitude of the largest state-of-the-art telescope in the world. In the stage play "Silent Sky," by prolific playwright Lauren Gunderson, her most enlightening and poignant historical drama is a fictionalized historic account of a female astronomer — Henrietta Swan Leavitt — and her intriguing mark on the scientific community at Harvard during the turn of the 20th century.