The possibility for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl to have additional DLC fighters has been a huge topic of discussion amongst fans since the game’s initial reveal, and many have been campaigning and holding out hope for their favorite Nick characters to join the battle. Fortunately, we now have a definitive statement confirming that more are on the way. Game Informer recently sat down with Ludosity CEO Joel Nyström for a Q&A session, revealing some new pieces of information about the highly anticipated Smash Bros. inspired platform fighting game. When asked about the total roster size and post-launch plans, Nyström announced, “at launch, there will be 20 characters, with 2 more following soon after. Additional DLC characters will be revealed after that.”

COMICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO