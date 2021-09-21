Recipe of the Week: Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup

Another week has passed since my last column. We made it to Kentucky and Tennessee for both weddings and are back in Michigan. We were thankful for safe travels to and from the weddings. Dan’s (who died in the accident with son-in-law Mose) wife, Jodi, was our driver, and she did a wonderful job. It couldn’t have been easy driving for all of us. She is a nice person to have around. I know she still is hurting just like daughter Susan, both missing their loved ones. It always makes me sad when I see Susan and her children drive in without her beloved Mose beside her. Seeing sister Emma without Jacob and sister Verena without sister Susan seems so unreal. It can get overwhelming, and that is why we need to let go and let God. We need to trust his plans are different than what we want sometimes.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO