CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Recipe of the Week: Sweet Potato and Coconut Soup

By admin
The Voice
The Voice
 7 days ago

1 tablespoon red curry paste (or to taste) 1. Preheat the oven to 400 F. Place the sweet potatoes directly on the rack and bake until tender enough to easily pierce with a fork, about 45 minutes. Remove from the oven and allow to cool. 2. Heat the oil in...

thevoice.us

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

This Recipe Is So Good Lidia Bastianich Makes It 3 Times A Week

If you're craving an easy homemade Italian meal for dinner, there's only one person to turn to and that's Lidia Bastianich. The Emmy award-winning public television host has authored over 10 cookbooks and has been on TV since 1998 (via LidiasItaly.com). In fact, she even knew Julia Child back in the day and made a guest appearance on her show, "Julia Child: Cooking with Master Chefs," back in 1993, per Cucina Toscana. But Bastianich is about more than just cookbooks and TV. Since getting her start in the '90s, the Italian chef has opened three critically acclaimed New York City-based restaurants of her own, including Felidia, Becoo, and De Posto. Did we also mention she has her own line of artisanal pastas and all-natural sauces?
RECIPES
feastmagazine.com

Vinegar Pie

Desperation pies have been part of the U.S. culinary tradition since the early 1800s, when resourceful farming families would replace seasonal fruit with whatever they could find in their cupboards to create equally delicious desserts. True to its name, vinegar pie, one type of desperation pie, uses apple cider vinegar instead of citrus fruit to add a touch of acid to each slice and balance out the sweetness of the rich custard filling. Despite its humble history, vinegar pie prevails today as a simple, comforting – and increasingly popular – flavor in the Ozarks region and beyond.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

Olive Garden Salad: What To Know Before Ordering

Olive Garden is a restaurant chain that has a lot of fans, including some big-name celebrities like Shia LeBoeuf and John Travolta, who could probably afford to dine at nothing but high-end steakhouses every night without taking much of a hit to the wallet (via E Online). Bustle even reported that Taylor Swift even name-dropped Olive Garden in one of her songs.
RESTAURANTS
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegetable Soup#Sweet Potatoes#Vegetable Oil#Potato Skins#Coconut#Food Drink
who13.com

What’s Cooking: Candied Sweet Potatoes

Garrison Goodlett from GG’s Chicken and Waffles shares his recipe for Candied Sweet Potatoes. You can find him at the World Food and Music Festival in Western Gateway Park September 17-19.
RECIPES
Forks Over Knives

Sweet Potato Chocolate Pudding with Pecan Crumble

1 large sweet potato, unpeeled, chopped into 1-inch cubes (4 cups) In a medium saucepan combine sweet potato, whole dates, and 2 cups water. Bring to boiling; reduce heat. Cover and simmer about 15 minutes or until sweet potato is tender. Drain sweet potato and dates in a colander; cool 5 minutes.
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Daily Herald

Chili, soup and chowder recipes

2 tablespoons canned chipotle peppers, (one whole pepper) Heat avocado oil in a large stock pot and bring to medium-high heat. Add diced sweet potato and cook, stirring often, about 4 minutes. Add garlic, chili powder, chipotle and salt and cook, stirring constantly, until fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add water,...
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Roasted Sweet Potato Frappuccinos

Starbucks Japan is introducing a comforting Roasted Sweet Potato Frappuccino (Yaki Imo Frappuccino) to its menu and it's full of more moreish flavors and rich textures. The all-new Frappuccino has real chunks of roasted sweet potato blended into its base, plus it comes topped with crispy sweet potato flakes. A honey-like sweet potato sauce is blended into the beverage, providing both sweetness and an eye-catching golden color.
RESTAURANTS
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
Kankakee Daily Journal

Travels and wedding celebrations; Italian sausage and potatoes recipe

Another week has passed since my last column. We made it to Kentucky and Tennessee for both weddings and are back in Michigan. We were thankful for safe travels to and from the weddings. Dan’s (who died in the accident with son-in-law Mose) wife, Jodi, was our driver, and she did a wonderful job. It couldn’t have been easy driving for all of us. She is a nice person to have around. I know she still is hurting just like daughter Susan, both missing their loved ones. It always makes me sad when I see Susan and her children drive in without her beloved Mose beside her. Seeing sister Emma without Jacob and sister Verena without sister Susan seems so unreal. It can get overwhelming, and that is why we need to let go and let God. We need to trust his plans are different than what we want sometimes.
FOOD & DRINKS
thepioneerwoman.com

Sweet Potato Casserole with Marshmallow

Sweet potato casserole with marshmallows is one of the most highly anticipated Thanksgiving recipes. Most versions flirt the line between side dish and dessert, but not this one. It's sweet, but not candy-like, with subtle notes of smoked paprika and cayenne pepper to complement the warm cinnamon. Bonus: In addition to the melty, pillowy marshmallows, there's a crunchy, buttery streusel topping to contrast the creamy filling.
RECIPES
Whittier Daily News

Recipes: The best way to cook sweet potatoes is straight up and simple

To my way of thinking, there is no better way to feast on roasted sweet potatoes then this simple approach. The spuds are lightly oiled, dusted with coarse salt and freshly ground pepper, and then baked. Easy, right?. Then partially split open lengthwise, creme fraiche and snipped fresh chives are...
RECIPES
30Seconds

Crispy Smashed Potatoes Recipe With Capers: Crunchy Potatoes That Are Sweet, Salty & Irresistible

Salty capers mingle with sweet honey and sharp Dijon mustard to create a flavor explosion in this crispy smashed potatoes recipe. You will be a fan at first bite. Put the potatoes in a large pot of water that just covers the top of the potatoes. Add the vinegar and salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat. Boil until the potatoes are pierced easily with a fork, about 20 to 30 minutes depending upon the size of the potatoes. Once the potatoes are tender removed from the heat and drain. Let them cool a bit before handling them.
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Coconut Strawberry and Lemon Bars Recipe

Spring and summer are ideal seasons to mix fruits and the combination of strawberry and coconut is just perfect! 10 minutes to make, simple and great – that’s how I describe this cute coconut strawberry and lemon bars recipe. Here are the directions:. Serving 10 bars. Ingredients:. For the crust:
RECIPES
TrendHunter.com

Air-Popped Sweet Potato Chips

Pop Bitties Air Popped Ancient Grain Chips introduced all-new Pop Bitties Sweet Potato Chips that are wholesome, light, crispy and full of sweet and earthy flavors. The air-popped sweet potato chips are simple and salty better-for-you snacks that can be found in two flavors: Sea Salt and Cracked Pepper & Sea Salt.
FOOD & DRINKS
Telegraph

Mango and coconut yoghurt cake recipe

These are the flavours I grew up with – though while mango was cooked in curries, dried or eaten in the sun under the shade of the tree, it was never put in a cake. The same went for coconut: if it wasn’t being eaten dry, it was being stewed or eaten early, drinking its sweet water and scooping out its young flesh – but never, ever in a cake. So, let’s fix that and put all that wonderful stuff into a cake, shall we?
RECIPES
The Voice

The Voice

Aurora, IL
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
200K+
Views
ABOUT

The Voice is an independent newspaper based in Aurora, Ill. which is designed to give both individuals and groups avenues of expression, a voice.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy