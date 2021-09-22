USC Tennis shines in first two tournaments of the year

This past weekend, both the men’s and women’s tennis teams competed in the Battle in the Bay and the Milwaukee Classic tournaments. On the men’s side, at the Battle in the Bay, senior Bradley Frye and junior Stefan Dostanic made the doubles final together and faced off against one another in the singles final. The two are ranked 17th in the country in doubles. As the No. 1 seed in the doubles draw, the two rolled through the first three rounds only losing a combined seven games. In the finals, they lost 3-8 to Cal’s Yuta Kikuchi and Carl Emil Overbeck.