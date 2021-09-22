The True Cost Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre With Charlene P. Corley

Eight years ago today, then-Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said he was sorry that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during the 1921 Race Massacre. "I can not apologize for the actions, inaction and dereliction that those individual officers and their chief exhibited during that dark time," Jordan said at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. "But as your chief today, I can apologize for our police department. I am sorry and distressed that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during those tragic days in 1921."

