CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

The True Cost Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre With Charlene P. Corley

By KUT 90.5
kut.org
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Charlene P. Corley, vice president of Diverse Insight & Partnership with Nielsen. Tulsa's Greenwood District of 1921 was home to 10,000 African-American residents who created a thriving community and economy fueled by African-American business owners. It was also known as Black Wall Street. Unfortunately, you won’t find that same level of ownership among African-American Tulsans today.

www.kut.org

Comments / 0

Related
Tulsa World

Throwback Tulsa: Tulsa police chief apologizes for police role in Race Massacre on this day in 2013

Eight years ago today, then-Tulsa Police Chief Chuck Jordan said he was sorry that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during the 1921 Race Massacre. "I can not apologize for the actions, inaction and dereliction that those individual officers and their chief exhibited during that dark time," Jordan said at John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park. "But as your chief today, I can apologize for our police department. I am sorry and distressed that the Tulsa Police Department did not protect its citizens during those tragic days in 1921."
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Tulsa Race Massacre#African American#Tulsans#African Americans
KTUL

Eleven surviving churches of Tulsa Race Massacre receive grants

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Justice for Greenwood Foundation held a "Prayer Rally For Justice," Monday evening. The event honored 11 churches that were damaged or destroyed during the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, and still serve the community 100 years later. The Justice for Greenwood Foundation presented each of the...
MSNBC

Jelani Cobb: Tulsa just one of many places race massacres targeted Black Americans

More than 100 years after one of the worst episodes of terroristic violence in American history, the few remaining survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre got a chance to make a case for justice and reparations today. A Tulsa district court judge heard arguments in a lawsuit on behalf of the three living survivors of the massacre. Tiffany Cross, host of MSNBC's The Cross Connection and Jelani Cobb, co-editor of the new book The Matter of Black Lives: Writing from The New Yorker, join Joy Reid to discuss.Sept. 29, 2021.
TULSA, OK
fox5atlanta.com

Remembering 115 years since Atlanta’s race massacre

ATLANTA - Dozens of people across Atlanta, including Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms reflected Wednesday on a race massacre that left more than 25 Black people dead 115 years ago this week. The event that took place at the Russell Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship looked forward to the ways artists...
ATLANTA, GA
HISTORY.com

The 1906 Atlanta Race Massacre: How Fearmongering Led to Violence

The 1906 Atlanta massacre, as depicted on the front page of the newspaper Le Petit Journal in 1906. Credit: John van Hasselt/Sygma via Getty Images. In the center of downtown Atlanta, a handful of streets intersect, forming what locals know as Five Points. Today, a park, a university, high-rise buildings and throngs of motorists and pedestrians make this a bustling area, belying its history of bloodshed. In 1906, Five Points became the epicenter of the Atlanta Race Massacre that claimed the lives of at least 25 African Americans and two white residents.
ATLANTA, GA
wuga.org

Political Rewind: 115 Years Ago, Atlanta's 1906 Race Massacre Changed Atlanta Forever

Thursday on Political Rewind: The Atlanta Race Massacre occurred 115 years ago this week. On Sept. 22, 1906, a white mob began a four-day rampage through Black communities in Atlanta. Twenty-five Black residents were murdered, hundreds more were terrorized, and buildings and businesses were destroyed. The mob's anger was stoked by segregationist politicians and sensationalist reporting from the city's two major newspapers at the time, The Atlanta Constitution and The Atlanta Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

'Massacre, not riot' | Movement seeks to rename 1906 'Atlanta race riot'

ATLANTA — A movement is forming to draw attention to a 115-year-old Atlanta story often referred to as the "Atlanta race riot." However, the event was much more than that and some historically-minded Atlantans want it commemorated and renamed. In actuality, the event commonly known as the 1906 Atlanta race...
ATLANTA, GA
News On 6

Foundation Hands Out Donations To 11 Tulsa Churches Impacted By Race Massacre

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation also honored 11 Tulsa churches at the prayer vigil. They handed out $3,000 checks to churches who were affected by the massacre. Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor Rodney Goss said he's thankful his church is being recognized for the hardships they've faced. "It's very significant...
News On 6

Race Massacre Survivors, Defendants Hold Prayer Vigil Ahead Of Court Date

Some people held a prayer vigil in Greenwood Monday night before a court hearing Tuesday concerning a lawsuit against the city. Race Massacre survivors are suing the city of Tulsa, saying the event 100 years ago created problems with racial inequality that still linger today. Survivors and descendants gathered to...
TULSA, OK
kut.org

Remembering Longtime UTEP President, Diana Natalicio, Who Put El Paso Higher Education On The Map

Natalicio served as University of Texas at El Paso's president for 31 years, and fought to build a university that reflected its local community. Former University of Texas at El Paso President Diana Natalicio died on Friday at age 82. Natalicio spent her career fighting for equal access to higher education, and much of that work was done during her more than four-decade tenure at UTEP. She served as UTEP's president for 31 of those years.
EL PASO, TX
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: 115 Years Ago, Atlanta's 1906 Race Massacre Changed Atlanta Forever

Thursday on Political Rewind: The Atlanta Race Massacre occurred 115 years ago this week. On Sept. 22, 1906, a white mob began a four-day rampage through Black communities in Atlanta. Twenty-five Black residents were murdered, hundreds more were terrorized, and buildings and businesses were destroyed. The mob's anger was stoked by segregationist politicians and sensationalist reporting from the city's two major newspapers at the time, The Atlanta Constitution and The Atlanta Journal.
ATLANTA, GA
news9.com

Foundation Hands Out Donations To 11 Tulsa Churches Impacted By Race Massacre

The Justice for Greenwood Foundation also honored 11 Tulsa churches at the prayer vigil. They handed out $3,000 checks to churches who were affected by the massacre. Morning Star Baptist Church Pastor Rodney Goss said he's thankful his church is being recognized for the hardships they've faced. "It's very significant...

Comments / 0

Community Policy