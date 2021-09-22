The True Cost Of The 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre With Charlene P. Corley
On this edition of In Black America, producer/host John L. Hanson Jr. speaks with Charlene P. Corley, vice president of Diverse Insight & Partnership with Nielsen. Tulsa's Greenwood District of 1921 was home to 10,000 African-American residents who created a thriving community and economy fueled by African-American business owners. It was also known as Black Wall Street. Unfortunately, you won’t find that same level of ownership among African-American Tulsans today.www.kut.org
Comments / 0