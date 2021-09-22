CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Braves 'haven't measured up' against top teams

By The Jon Chuckery Show, Jarvis Davis
92.9 The Game
92.9 The Game
 7 days ago

Will the Atlanta Braves finally figure out how to defeat the upper tier teams in Major League Baseball? Are the Atlanta Braves equipped to win a World Series?

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

Related
northwestgeorgianews.com

Rockies having fun being road spoilers against Braves

The Colorado Rockies aren't making it easy for the Atlanta Braves to sew up their fourth straight National League East pennant. The Rockies knocked off the Braves in the opening game of their three-game series on Tuesday, preventing Atlanta from padding its lead over the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. Colorado did the same thing to the Phillies by taking three of four in the previous series.
MLB
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Talking Chop

Braves stick with same lineup Wednesday against Rockies

Huascar Ynoa will take the mound Wednesday night when the Atlanta Braves continue their three-game series against the Colorado Rockies. Despite a late comeback attempt, the Braves dropped the series opener Tuesday. They enter Wednesday’s game with a 76-67 record and a 4.5 game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East standings.
MLB
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Marquez expected to start for the Rockies against Braves

Colorado Rockies (68-78, fourth in the NL West) vs. Atlanta Braves (76-68, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.88 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 167 strikeouts) Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 3.61 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 107 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -175, Rockies +152; over/under is 8 1/2...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Atlanta Braves#Major League Baseball#The Los Angeles Dodgers#The New York Yankees
Yardbarker

Braves 2021 Team Awards: Cy Young

Here at SportsTalkATL we’re starting a series to hand out several end-of-season awards for the Braves 2021 season. Awards like Cy Young, MVP, Most Underrated Player of the Year and Most Improved Player of the Year are just a few of the different accolades we’ll address in these installments. Now, obviously the regular season is still underway, but some of these awards have already been settled. And I’m going to start with an award that’s been resolved for several months now — the Cy Young award.
MLB
chatsports.com

Joc Pederson starts in center for Braves against Padres

The Atlanta Braves will go for their third consecutive win Sunday when they wrap up a long road trip against the San Diego Padres. The Braves will enter play with a 1.5 game lead in the NL East standings with a magic number of seven to clinch the division. Atlanta will go with a bullpen game Sunday while the Padres will start right-hander Joe Musgrove.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Dodgers
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
92.9 The Game

Braves finish road schedule on top

The Atlanta Braves completed their final road trip of the regular season, going 7-3 and finishing with a 46-35 away record. The Braves are back home for the last six games of the season.
MLB
chatsports.com

Atlanta Braves: the July trade that didn’t happen

On multiple occasions, Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos discussed his desire to add a “true” centerfielder to the roster. Now we know one direction he headed. It is evident by now that the Atlanta Braves have had concerns with the offensive production of Cristian Pache. While he’s had flashes of brilliance — including key ABs in the 2020 playoffs — sustaining that for the longer term has been problematic.
MLB
chatsports.com

Phillies come up small to begin critical series against Braves

Charlie Morton threw seven scoreless innings, Jorge Soler hit a two-run single and the Atlanta Braves escaped a ninth-inning jam to beat the Philadelphia Phillies 2-1 on Tuesday night and move closer to their fourth consecutive NL East title. Atlanta reduced its magic number to three games in the division...
MLB
Union-Recorder

Braves finally have a home game

It has been over a month since the Baldwin High School football team (2-2 overall, 1-0 region) was originally scheduled to play a game on its home field. If you don’t know by now, Braves Stadium over the summer was undergoing a transition from natural grass to artificial turf following a $1.1 million purchase from FieldTurf USA. The new playing surface was not installed in time for Baldwin’s originally scheduled Aug. 20 season/home opener versus Liberty County. That was changed to a road contest.
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
FanSided

Dodgers: Max Scherzer clearly ‘furious’ after Clayton Kershaw single

Max Scherzer was getting along just fine, grabbing all the accolades in Dodgers Land, until Clayton Kershaw had to storm through those double doors off the IL and ruin things for him in his Monday night return. Very unfair!. With Rams QB Matthew Stafford in attendance (he knows Kershaw from…uh…bowling...
MLB
92.9 The Game

92.9 The Game

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Atlanta, including the Braves, Hawks, Falcons and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/929thegame

Comments / 0

Community Policy