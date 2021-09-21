Jeff Probst is the Ultimate Survivor

“He does all these things that you’d think, after 40 seasons, he would subcontract out and phone in,” the Survivor alum and The White Lotus creator, who had a hand in shaping Season 41, tells The New York Times while vacationing in Paris. “That’s partly why the show still is relevant: It still has life because Jeff is still so enamored with what it could be...In a way Jeff is a constant in our culture. Surviving Survivor for 20 years is no small feat.” Executive producer Mark Burnett says Probst's relative anonymity allowed them to build the show from the ground up. “It was the second greatest decision I have made with Jeff Probst and Survivor," Burnett told The Times via email. “First was choosing Jeff as host and second was having him become the showrunner.” But assuming creative control of the show has resulted in more criticism of Probst, particularly in handling of sexual misconduct when the show had an unwanted touching controversy in 2019. “I’m not always perfect on the show,” says Probst. “I said things that I regret now, I’ve had points of view that I would change now. That was also me in the moment, being vulnerable and learning.” Probst welcomes the criticism, saying you have to change with the times in order to stay relevant. “I have a very healthy sense of myself,” he says. “I’ve never been afraid of being vulnerable or being wrong.”

TV SHOWS ・ 8 DAYS AGO