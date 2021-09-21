CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff Probst is the Ultimate Survivor

By Brennan Carley
Lowell Sun
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeff Probst was halfway to Fiji when he got the call. It was mid-March 2020, days before “Survivor” was scheduled to begin filming, and he was on vacation with his family in Hawaii when he learned that months of work and preparation would have to be suspended immediately. The show’s crew — around 400 people — were suddenly out of work. Plans to shoot the show domestically were investigated and scrapped.

CinemaBlend

Jeff Probst Comments On Not Being Perfect And What Happened After Survivor Contestants Accused Show Of 'Bad Edits'

Over the last 20-plus years of Survivor, the one constant has always been Jeff Probst as host. He sits through dark, rainy tribal council nights alongside contestants, asks the big questions no one wants to answer and essentially serves as a guidepost through an intense physical and emotional journey. What also ends up happening is that Probst receives a lion's share of the criticisms about the show's failings. Ahead of the long-awaited Survivor 41 premiere, Probst has addressed alum complaints about “bad edits” over the years and got candid about how he isn't perfect.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘I’m so happy I can’t stand it’: Jeff Probst’s emotional video to ‘Survivor’ fans ahead of Season 41 premiere [WATCH]

“I’m so happy I can’t stand it,” Jeff Probst declared on social media with a dimpled smile. The longtime host of “Survivor” took a moment to address his fans ahead of the Wednesday, September 22 debut of Season 41. “It’s been so long! We’re just very happy to be back. We have a two-hour premiere, 8 o’clock, CBS, Paramount+. We hope you’ll join us for this.” Probst has hosted all 40 seasons of the reality TV show, winning four Emmys along the way for Best Reality Host. The series was delayed for 16 months due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Talks Stripped-Down Format & Major Changes for Upcoming Season

“Survivor” fans! There is a new season heading to your television screens soon. And, according to the show’s host, there are major changes on the way. That host, of course, is Jeff Probst. He has been with the show since the beginning. So, he is definitely an authority on the subject. The season that will premiere on CBS in the near future is the 41st since it debuted in 2000.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

Mike White credits Jeff Probst with keeping Survivor relevant after more than two decades: "In a way Jeff is a constant in our culture"

“He does all these things that you’d think, after 40 seasons, he would subcontract out and phone in,” the Survivor alum and The White Lotus creator, who had a hand in shaping Season 41, tells The New York Times while vacationing in Paris. “That’s partly why the show still is relevant: It still has life because Jeff is still so enamored with what it could be...In a way Jeff is a constant in our culture. Surviving Survivor for 20 years is no small feat.” Executive producer Mark Burnett says Probst's relative anonymity allowed them to build the show from the ground up. “It was the second greatest decision I have made with Jeff Probst and Survivor," Burnett told The Times via email. “First was choosing Jeff as host and second was having him become the showrunner.” But assuming creative control of the show has resulted in more criticism of Probst, particularly in handling of sexual misconduct when the show had an unwanted touching controversy in 2019. “I’m not always perfect on the show,” says Probst. “I said things that I regret now, I’ve had points of view that I would change now. That was also me in the moment, being vulnerable and learning.” Probst welcomes the criticism, saying you have to change with the times in order to stay relevant. “I have a very healthy sense of myself,” he says. “I’ve never been afraid of being vulnerable or being wrong.”
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Hints at Show Throwing a Wrench in How Fans Meet Cast Next Season

“Survivor” is shaking things up for Season 41. The game will be shorter than in years past. The food ration system will be completely different. And the show will be more interactive with its audience than ever. As if that wasn’t enough, “Survivor” host Jeff Probst revealed another change recently. The show is going to spend more time on the players’ stories.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Survivor Host Jeff Probst Gives Answer to ‘What Would You Do’ Strategy Question

How do you think you’d fare as a contestant on “Survivor”? Be honest. The long-running adventure game show is seemingly impossible to win. There are up to 20 contestants in any given season, and the winner is the last man or woman standing. Anything can happen. Even if you’ve played the perfect strategy, there are no guarantees. Longtime host Jeff Probst recently posted a video on Instagram in which he discussed a specific situation that would require careful calculation as a contestant. He posed a question to his fans.
TV SHOWS
GoldDerby

‘Survivor’ controversy: 89% of fans want ‘Come on in, guys’ to remain Jeff Probst’s catchphrase [POLL RESULTS]

Talk about a landslide. In our recent poll that asked people to vote on the “Survivor” controversy regarding Jeff Probst‘s decision to drop the “guys” part of his “Come on in, guys” catchphrase, a whopping 89% of fans expressed disappointment. These majority of poll respondents think the phrase should have been left alone, despite one of the castaways, Ricard Foye, agreeing with Probst it should be changed. “I’m with you,” Probst said on the show. “I want to change it. I’m glad that was the last time I will ever say it.” Do you think Probst made the right decision to...
TV SHOWS
CinemaBlend

After Survivor Season 41 Premiere, Host Jeff Probst Talks Long-Term Changes That Will Continue In Season 42

After going through the longest hiatus between seasons in the 20 years it’s been on the air, Survivor finally premiered Season 41 during fall TV premiere week, and the show came with plenty of changes. Fans of the reality competition series have oft seen the game change, but the newest season seems to be ushering in a new era of Survivor. Following the premiere, host Jeff Probst addressed some of the changes that fans saw in the premiere that may be long-term, speaking to how things may continue into the next season.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Survivor’ Host Jeff Probst Reveals New Gameplay Changes Still to Come in Season 41

Days after the season 41 premiere of CBS series Survivor, host Jeff Probst is now revealing new gameplay changes that are still to come in the season’s upcoming episodes. During a recent interview with Paramount+, the Survivor host stated, “Well, if there was an upside to having a year off because of COVID, it was that it did give us time to just take a big step back and say ‘Okay, what do we wanna do?’ And the one thing that kept popping up was fun.”
TV SERIES
meaws.com

Survivor’s Jeff Probst will replace “come on in guys” catchphrase with gender-neutral language

Probst, who has hosted all 41 seasons of Survivor, says “come on in guys” to invite competitors into challenges on the show. In the first episode of the show’s latest season, which is the first to air in 497 days because of the COVID-19 pandemic disrupting production, Probst asked the cast what they think of the phrase. “I need your guidance on something,” he said. “For 20 years, I have used one phrase to call people in for challenges, ‘Come on in guys.’ Love saying it.
TV SHOWS
