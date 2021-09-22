Vegan Gluten-Free Cakes

I miss biscuits, flapjacks and other treats , and I’m bored with squares of chocolate. “Our flourless chocolate cake is our top seller – people are obsessed with it,” says Jessica Elliott Dennison, owner of Edinburgh neighbourhood kitchen Elliott’s. “What’s nice is it just happens to be gluten-free.” Heading down the naturally gluten-free path is a good idea, because, let’s face it, it just makes life easier, and Dennison’s chocolate cake couldn’t be simpler to knock up: “Melt dark chocolate, butter and a pinch of salt, cool slightly, then throw in cocoa powder and soft brown sugar.” Whisk, crack in eggs, and now you can take it in whatever direction you fancy – add espresso, citrus zest, vanilla or nuts, say – then bake until slightly risen. “I’ve also discovered that if you put the leftovers in the freezer, it tastes like Ben & Jerry’s chocolate fudge brownie ice-cream.” Enough said.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 14 DAYS AGO