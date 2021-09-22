CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vegan Gluten-Free Cakes

By Elena Rahman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOrganic Bytes is helping Canadians quench their sweet-tooth desires with its organic, vegan, gluten, lactose, and dairy-free cakes. Sisters Yasaman and Samira Haj-Shafiei are the founders of Organic Bytes. Based in Toronto and Calgary respectfully, the sisters pursued a lifelong dream during the pandemic. The sisters invested time to research...

