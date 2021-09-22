Consejo Hispano director takes on statewide role

The executive director for a nonprofit that serves Clatsop County’s Hispanic community is taking on a new role.

Jenny Pool Radway, hired in 2019 to lead Consejo Hispano, announced she will become the executive director at Causa Oregon. At the larger organization, she will be able to advocate for immigrant communities at the state and national levels, she said.

“I appreciate the board and staff’s confidence in me,” Pool Radway said in a statement, “and I’m honored to have the opportunity to lead Causa and to continue serving mi comunidad in this new capacity.

“I will be able to continue in the work that is so important to me: building power within the Latinx immigrant community.”

The change in jobs comes as some former Consejo Hispano board members and people in the Hispanic community have expressed frustration with the nonprofit’s board and Pool Radway. Four board members stepped down this year as a result.

The group had requested a mediator to work through communication issues with the board and also called for Pool Radway’s removal.

The Consejo Hispano board is proceeding with a facilitator to give people a chance to express any concerns in a confidential manner, but they stand behind Pool Radway, said Rosa Gilbert, the board’s president.

Since she was hired in late 2019 to guide what was then called the Lower Columbia Hispanic Council, Pool Radway has stabilized the nonprofit’s financial position and built staff capacity, despite the hardships and complications caused by the coronavirus pandemic, Gilbert said.

Rocio Simmons, a longtime board member who decided to step down this year, has been with the nonprofit since 2004. She has volunteered with many of the organization’s cultural programs and events, as well as tax preparation assistance. She was involved in the process of interviewing and hiring Pool Radway.

They were looking for someone who would continue the work started by Jorge Gutierrez, a previous director, and who would be able to take on more programs and bring in more grant funding.

“Jenny met the qualifications,” Simmons said. “We all felt she was really qualified, and I think she still is. It’s just other issues we are having.”

Autonomy

For Simmons, the issues boil down to how she felt Pool Radway approaches the board.

Simmons felt the board should have more autonomy and that some of the changes Pool Radway made caused the board to be less available and responsive to the community.

Simmons felt she was given a choice between serving on the board and continuing to be involved with programs and outreach as a regular volunteer. Simmons’ passion was in the more direct community involvement, rather than her work on the board. She decided to step down in order to continue volunteering with the organization’s programs.

With the facilitation process, “I hope that the board will at least see that they need to listen to the community and to the people that are asking them to do something about it,” Simmons said.

Though Pool Radway’s decisions sometimes felt abrupt to Simmons, the executive director did bring a high level of expertise, Simmons said.

“She was on top of everything and making a lot of good, new changes,” Simmons said.

Still, with the other board members who stepped down this year, she believed Pool Radway should be replaced.

Patricia Morrissey and Fernando Rodriguez, co-founders of Consejo Hispano and board members who also stepped down, echoed Simmons.

They had been used to being involved in many aspects of the organization. Ultimately, they feel the board needs to do a better job of listening to community concerns. They are frustrated that it took the board so long to respond to their requests for a mediator.

“I think there is a disconnect between the board and the community,” Morrissey said.

Esther Perez, who is active in the Hispanic community, drafted a petition in March calling for Pool Radway to step down and gathered more than 100 signatures. During interactions with Pool Radway, she felt disrespected, she told The Astorian.

In the petition, she wrote that Pool Radway’s “way of dealing with members of the Hispanic community, other agencies, the staff and board members has been unfit.”

She noted the departure of four board members and the resignation of a former staff member. She accused Pool Radway of not being responsive to questions from the board and of making disparaging remarks.

Perez asked the board to replace Pool Radway.

Gilbert told The Astorian the board investigated the claims made against Pool Radway. They interviewed staff and others and found nothing.

Pool Radway disputes the claims made in the petition. Others who serve the same community said claims and characterizations in the petition are false or taken out of context and that the community is still being served well by Consejo Hispano. It isn’t clear to them that all of the people who signed the petition fully knew what they were signing or if some had ever had direct interactions with Pool Radway.

Pool Radway feels the issues were born out of personality clashes, a difference in leadership and management styles and, to some extent, cultural differences.

Some of the perceived disconnect stems from a necessary response to the pandemic, she and others said. Staff was not able to be in people’s homes in the same way or available in-person at the office.

“It does hurt that we’re not in the office,” Pool Radway said.

She had hoped to fully reopen the office in August, but decided against it as the delta variant caused virus cases to surge across the county. Some staff were not comfortable returning in-person, she said.

Since the pandemic began, Consejo Hispano has moved some programs online and tried to engage with people through tools like Facebook Live. This has been challenging, though. Not everyone the organization is trying to reach has access to technology or is comfortable using it.

Also, Pool Radway said, it is not how the Hispanic community here tends to connect.

Ally

Though she is moving on, Pool Radway hopes to continue to be an ally for Consejo Hispano and an advocate at the state and national levels through her work at Causa.

She is not leaving immediately. Causa’s interim executive director, Isa Peña, is leaving to become the new director of strategy at Innovation Law Lab, an Oregon-based organization focused on immigrant and refugee justice issues and resources.

To ease the difficulty of the shift, both women plan to make gradual transitions to their new organizations over the next several months.

Aitor Porro, Consejo Hispano’s assistant director, will serve as interim executive director.

“I have complete confidence in the board of Consejo Hispano and the staff and that they will continue doing the best job possible for the community,” Pool Radway said.