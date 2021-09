MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Real estate experts along the Grand Strand have recently been tracking a shift in the booming housing market. Sloan Realty Group said it’s starting to see a change in trends after August numbers have come in. The realty group has tracked two straight months of decline in single family home sales and three months of decline in condo sales. That’s as inventory for single families has been rising over the last two months, according to Sloan.

