New Bedford, MA

Opinion: New Bedford, Fall River charter school would mean fewer students in college

Herald News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven if you support charter schools, you should not support Meg Mayo Brown and Fran Roy’s Innovators Charter School proposed for the Fall River and New Bedford area. This proposed charter school will skim the highest performing students from Fall River and New Bedford’s high schools, along with the highest performers from Argosy, Atlantis, City on a Hill and Global Learning charter schools.

